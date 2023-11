Over The Line – The Ja Fallon Interview

The Special Guest on Monday’s Over The Line was none other than the legendary Jarlath “Ja” Fallon.

A two-time All-Ireland winner, Ja was Footballer of the Year in 1998, has two All-Stars, five Connacht titles and is a Tuam Stars all-time legend, winning the county championship in 1994.

Ja joined Gerry and George in Studio.