Former Connacht Player Ali Miller Chats to ‘Over The Line’ on Galway Bay FM

Former Connacht and Ireland player Alison Miller joined us on ‘Over The Line’ for our special International Women’s Day edition of ‘Over The Line’ on Friday (8th March 2024).

The Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Famer was one of Ireland’s greatest wingers for almost a decade. She scored a a hat-trick of tries in a first ever win over England in 2013 that set Ireland up for a victorious Grand Slam.

With 24 tries in 47 appearances, she also got the crucial try when Ireland beat New Zealand in the 2014 Rugby World Cup.

She chatted to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies about women’s rugby in general, Ireland’s chances in the upcoming Six Nations, and about her new role with Connacht.

