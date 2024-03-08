Galway Bay FM

8 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Former Connacht Player Ali Miller Chats to ‘Over The Line’ on Galway Bay FM

Share story:
Former Connacht Player Ali Miller Chats to ‘Over The Line’ on Galway Bay FM

Former Connacht and Ireland player Alison Miller joined us on ‘Over The Line’ for our special International Women’s Day edition of ‘Over The Line’ on Friday (8th March 2024).

The Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Famer was one of Ireland’s greatest wingers for almost a decade.  She scored a a hat-trick of tries in a first ever win over England in 2013 that set Ireland up for a victorious Grand Slam.

With 24 tries in 47 appearances, she also got the crucial try when Ireland beat New Zealand in the 2014 Rugby World Cup.

She chatted to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies about women’s rugby in general, Ireland’s chances in the upcoming Six Nations, and about her new role with Connacht.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm.

Share story:

Galway United 0-0 Drogheda United (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction)

Galway United and Drogheda United couldn’t be separated in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday (8th March 2024...

Jack Grealish Starts as Galway Senior Hurlers Make One Change for National League Meeting with Dublin

There is one change on the Galway senior hurling team for their National League Round 4 clash with Dublin on Sunday (10th March). Jack Grealish comes into...

Four Changes for Galway Senior Camogie Team ahead of National League Clash with Kilkenny

Galway senior camogie manager Cathal Murray has made four changes to his starting team for their Very Division 1A National League game against Kilkenny on...

All-Ireland Senior Doubles Handball Final Preview (with Niamh Heffernan on 'Over The Line')

Galway duo Ciana Ní Churraoin and Niamh Heffernan go in search of history on Saturday (9th March) when they take on Cork’s Caitriona Casey and Aish...