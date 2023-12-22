Galway Bay FM

22 December 2023

Slight drop in unemployment figures in Galway during November

Slight drop in unemployment figures in Galway during November

There was a slight drop in the unemployment figures for Galway during the month of November.

The number of people on the live register stood at 8,250 – compared to 8,308 in October.

Sarah Slevin has been looking at the local areas.

 

 

