20 May 2024

~1 minutes read

99% reduction in number waiting over a year for cardiology appointments at Portiuncula Hospital

Share story:
99% reduction in number waiting over a year for cardiology appointments at Portiuncula Hospital

The numbers on waiting lists over 12 months for cardiology appointments at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have reduced by 99 per cent through the HSE’S Enhanced Community Care programme.

That’s according to the Programme’s newly published 2023 figures, showing the work of their intergrated care consultants, who specialise in seeing patients waiting over a year for an appointment.

There’s also been a 51 per cent reduction in waiting lists for Cardiology appointments at the hospital.

Meanwhile, appointments at the Galway City Integrated Care Hub have seen reduced readmission rates, saving an estimated 550 bed days over a period of six months at Galway University Hospitals.

 

Share story:

Thunderstorm warning for Galway from 2pm

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place for Galway from 2pm It covers the west and north-west from 2pm until 9pm. The area is Connacht,...

Lidl lodges planning application for new store in Loughrea

Supermarket firm Lidl has lodged a planning application for a new store in Loughrea. It’d be located at a site off the R350 at Cosmona, to the south...

Call for 'fast-tracking' of community CCTV grants to tackle anti-social behavior and dumping across Galway

There’s a call for community CCTV grants to be ‘fast-tracked’ to urgently tackle anti-social behavior and illegal dumping across Galway....

Record 1,033 home commencements for Galway in first four months of 2024

A record 1,033 home commencement notices have been recorded across Galway in the first four months of 2024 by the Department of Housing. It’s the hi...