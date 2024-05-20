99% reduction in number waiting over a year for cardiology appointments at Portiuncula Hospital

The numbers on waiting lists over 12 months for cardiology appointments at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have reduced by 99 per cent through the HSE’S Enhanced Community Care programme.

That’s according to the Programme’s newly published 2023 figures, showing the work of their intergrated care consultants, who specialise in seeing patients waiting over a year for an appointment.

There’s also been a 51 per cent reduction in waiting lists for Cardiology appointments at the hospital.

Meanwhile, appointments at the Galway City Integrated Care Hub have seen reduced readmission rates, saving an estimated 550 bed days over a period of six months at Galway University Hospitals.