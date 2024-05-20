Lidl lodges planning application for new store in Loughrea

20 May 2024
~1 minutes read
20 May 2024
~1 minutes read
There’s a call for community CCTV grants to be ‘fast-tracked’ to urgently tackle anti-social behavior and illegal dumping across Galway....
A record 1,033 home commencement notices have been recorded across Galway in the first four months of 2024 by the Department of Housing. It’s the hi...
Rents across County Galway are rising slightly faster than those in the city. The latest Rent Price Report from Daft.ie shows in the City, rents have rise...
Students at the University of Galway have taken some big wins at the National Student Achievements Awards. This year, the university’s Students Unio...