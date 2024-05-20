Galway Bay FM

20 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Lidl lodges planning application for new store in Loughrea

Share story:
Lidl lodges planning application for new store in Loughrea

Supermarket firm Lidl has lodged a planning application for a new store in Loughrea.

It’d be located at a site off the R350 at Cosmona, to the south of Hazelwood.

The works would include a new footpath and a cycle path.

County planners are due to make a decision in July.

Share story:

Call for 'fast-tracking' of community CCTV grants to tackle anti-social behavior and dumping across Galway

There’s a call for community CCTV grants to be ‘fast-tracked’ to urgently tackle anti-social behavior and illegal dumping across Galway....

Record 1,033 home commencements for Galway in first four months of 2024

A record 1,033 home commencement notices have been recorded across Galway in the first four months of 2024 by the Department of Housing. It’s the hi...

County Galway rent prices rising faster than city

Rents across County Galway are rising slightly faster than those in the city. The latest Rent Price Report from Daft.ie shows in the City, rents have rise...

UG students win big at national Student Achievement Awards

Students at the University of Galway have taken some big wins at the National Student Achievements Awards. This year, the university’s Students Unio...