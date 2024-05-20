Frustration over lack of public transport in Claregalway despite rapid growth of village

There’s frustration over the continued lack of public transport in Claregalway – despite the rapid growth of the village.

The matter has been raised at County Hall by Athenry/Oranmore area Fine Gael Councillor David Collins.

He is also critical of the delay with the long-running plans for Park and Ride facilities around Knockdoe and Carnmore – which seem to have made no progress.

Councillor Collins told David Nevin local residents are very frustrated.