Thunderstorm warning for Galway from 2pm

Supermarket firm Lidl has lodged a planning application for a new store in Loughrea. It’d be located at a site off the R350 at Cosmona, to the south...
There’s a call for community CCTV grants to be ‘fast-tracked’ to urgently tackle anti-social behavior and illegal dumping across Galway....
A record 1,033 home commencement notices have been recorded across Galway in the first four months of 2024 by the Department of Housing. It’s the hi...
Rents across County Galway are rising slightly faster than those in the city. The latest Rent Price Report from Daft.ie shows in the City, rents have rise...