20 May 2024

Thunderstorm warning for Galway from 2pm

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place for Galway from 2pm

It covers the west and north-west from 2pm until 9pm.

The area is Connacht, Longford, Donegal and Cavan.

Met Eireann is warning of the possibility of flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

