8 December 2023

Minister “reluctant” to give assurance city flood defense scheme will be completed by 2029

The OPW Minister has expressed a “reluctance” to give any assurance that a long-awaited flood defence scheme for Galway City will be completed by 2029.

That was the original date for the Coríb Go Costa project – which is underway for several years, but has proven to be far more complex than originally planned.

Galway West TDs Mairead Farrell and Catherine Connolly have used the Dáil to ask Minister Patrick O Donovan what the latest revised dates are.

They spoke of the utter devastation in Clarinbridge, as well as damage caused in Oranmore and the Spanish Arch area of the city, following Storm Debi.

Minister O’ Donovan acknowledged flood defences are vitally important – but he was reluctant to give any date as the work has to be done right, however long that takes.

