Galway Bay FM

13 May 2024

~1 minutes read

An Bord Pleanala gives green light for cultural and social housing development in city centre

Share story:
An Bord Pleanala gives green light for cultural and social housing development in city centre

An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for plans to create a cultural and social housing development in the city centre.

The project is led by Galway City Council and would involve the demolition of numbers 17 to 20 Merchants Road Lower.

Located 90 metres north-east of Spanish Arch, the vacant two-storey terraced homes are currently in a dilapidated condition.

Galway City Council plans to demolish them, and replace them with a 5 storey mixed-use development.

It’d consist of a cultural venue, café, 12 social housing apartments and a rooftop terrace.

An Bord Pleanala has now approved the project with 8 conditions attached – including that the rooftop garden not be used between 10pm and 7am.

Share story:

€14m investment for community facilities in Athenry, Glenamaddy and Tuam

Almost 14 million euro has been announced for Athenry, Glenamaddy and Tuam by Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys. In Athenry, six million is bei...

ATU and University of Galway join together to host a world congress

ATU and University of Galway have joined together to host the International Federation for Home Economics next month. The World Congress of the Federation...

Corrandulla based food business selected for €20,000 advertising package

A Corrandulla based food business has been selected for a €20,000 advertising package. Green Earth Organics has been selected by FBD Insurance to partic...

Councillor says investment in Tuam water supply little comfort to those affected by long term boil notice

Tuam area Councillor Donagh Killilea says a 5 million euro investment in the Tuam Water supply is of little comfort to ten thousand people currently affec...