Mairead Farrell claims EU “veering off course” into militarisation

We need to be realistic about the path the EU is on right now – and that path is a road to militarisation.

That’s according to Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell, who’s told the Dáil EU citizens are not being given a say on the matter.

She raised issues including an increased focus on military research, support for Israel, and silence when it comes to breaches of human rights by the US.

She strongly disagreed with the idea that Europe needs to arm itself amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.