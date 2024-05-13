Frustration over ‘lack of control’ on parking of camper vans in Spiddal

There’s immense frustration in Spiddal over a lack of control on the parking of camper vans.

That was the message delivered by Councillor Daithi O’ Cualain at a meeting at County Hall this week.

He said at times they’re taking over spaces at local amenities – and often blocking access for local people.

Councillor O’ Cualain told David Nevin that tourists are very welcome – but more control on camper vans is urgently needed.