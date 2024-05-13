Kilrickle to “officially turn on the tap” this evening on long awaited water scheme following 30 year campaign

A public meeting is taking place in Kilrickle this evening, to mark the official “turning on of the tap” on the long awaited water scheme for the village.

Campaigners have been fighting for over 30 years to secure a mains water supply.

Until now, local homes, businesses and a national school were forced to rely on wells or rainwater tanks.

The open meeting to mark the official completion of the scheme takes place this evening at Kilrickle Community Centre at 7pm.

Sarah Slevin has been speaking to campaigner and local business owner Dessie O’ Brien in Kilrickle.