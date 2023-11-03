Justice Minister says “every effort” being made to ensure Gardaí have visible presence in Galway

The Justice Minister says “every effort” is being made to ensure Gardaí have a visible presence in Galway.

Minister Helen McEntee is currently on a two-day trip to Galway, to meet with local organisations and politicians to hear concerns across the county.

Sarah Slevin asked her if the €10m for Garda overtime in Dublin could be extended to other cities including Galway.