3 November 2023
~1 minutes read
Justice Minister says “every effort” being made to ensure Gardaí have visible presence in Galway
The Justice Minister says “every effort” is being made to ensure Gardaí have a visible presence in Galway.
Minister Helen McEntee is currently on a two-day trip to Galway, to meet with local organisations and politicians to hear concerns across the county.
Sarah Slevin asked her if the €10m for Garda overtime in Dublin could be extended to other cities including Galway.