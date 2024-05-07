Dáil hears young woman with ectopic pregnancy feared she would die in overcrowded “warzone” at UHG

The Dáil has heard the story of how a young woman suffering an ectopic pregnancy feared she would die in the overcrowded “warzone” of UHG emergency department

Deputy Mairead Farrell said the woman, called Niamh, does not blame staff, but the incredible pressure they were under.

She presented with blinding stomach pain but was not brought into emergency surgery for an ectopic pregnancy until 12 hours later.

Deputy Farrell demanded to know what it will take for the Government to address the understaffing and overcrowding in our hospitals.

She told the Dáil that Niamh thought she was going to die at UHG.

