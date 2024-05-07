Galway Bay FM

7 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Check the Register Event at PorterShed tomorrow

Share story:
Check the Register Event at PorterShed tomorrow

PorterShed in Galway City will host a Check the Register Event all day tomorrow.

The open house event will allow people to verify their registration status, file paperwork for absentee voting, or update their constituency information.

Attendees hoping to avail of the services are reminded to bring identification on the day.

It’s being held at PorterShed a Dó on Market Street from 10am to 6pm tomorrow which is National Check the Register Day.

Share story:

Dáil hears young woman with ectopic pregnancy feared she would die in overcrowded "warzone" at UHG

The Dáil has heard the story of how a young woman suffering an ectopic pregnancy feared she would die in the overcrowded “warzone” of UHG eme...

Expensive tools stolen from farm in Ardrahan

Gardaí in Gort are appealing for information following the theft of several expensive tools from a farm in Ardrahan. During the course of the burglary in...

Catherine Connolly accuses Government of using 'kid gloves' on Mother and Baby Home issues

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has accused the Government of treating religious orders with ‘kid gloves’ in relation to Mother and Baby Hom...

UHG is country's second-most overcrowded hospital today

University Hospital Galway is the country’s second-most overcrowded hospital today. There are 56 patients on trolleys at UHG – with University...