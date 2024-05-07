Galway Bay FM

Expensive tools stolen from farm in Ardrahan

Gardaí in Gort are appealing for information following the theft of several expensive tools from a farm in Ardrahan.

During the course of the burglary in Lydican, a De Walt SDS drill, a cordless angle grinder, Husqvarna Chainsaw and an Impact Driver were stolen.

The burglary took place between 1am on Thursday the 2nd of May and 4pm on Saturday the 4th of May.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda Station on 091 636 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

