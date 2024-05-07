Catherine Connolly accuses Government of using ‘kid gloves’ on Mother and Baby Home issues

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has accused the Government of treating religious orders with ‘kid gloves’ in relation to Mother and Baby Home issues.

The Independent TD has questioned Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman on what the orders will contribute toward the redress scheme.

Minister O’Gorman was unable to provide an update on those negotiations, but did confirm that almost 2,000 applications have been received by the instituntional payment scheme.

Deputy Connolly pressed the Minister on the negotiations with the religious orders and reports in relation to them: