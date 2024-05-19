Galway County and City Councils confirm Candidates for 2024 Local Elections

Galway County and City Councils have confirmed the number of candidates running in the 2024 Local Elections.

A total of 131 candidates will run in both the city and county with 79 Candidates nominated for election in the 7 county council local electoral areas and 52 in the 3 City Council areas.

It shows an overall increase of 14 nominations in 2019. This is despite concerns that people wouldn’t put themselves forward given the current climate of abuse that has prevailed in some parts of the country.

Of the 79 candidates running in the Galway County Council local elections Tuam has the largest number with 17 candidates nominated. Connemara North is next with 16 followed by Athenry/Oranmore with 13, Loughrea with 9 and Ballinasloe, Gort/Kinvara and Connemara North with 8 nominations each.

This is an increase of 1 on the 2019 Local elections.

In Galway City, the number of 52 nominations shows an increase of 13 on the 2019 Local Elections with Galway City East having the highest number of candidates with 20 and Galway City Central and Galway City West both having 16 candidates.

The full list of candidates for both the County and City Council Local Elections can be found on the Galway County and City Council websites and the news section of Galwaybayfm.ie

Nominations per LEA.

Galway County Council (Seats in Brackets) – 39 Seats

Athenry/Oranmore (7) – 13

Ballinasloe (6) – 8

Connemara North (4) – 8

Connemara South (5) – 16

Gort/Kinvara (5) – 8

Loughrea (5) – 9

Tuam (7) – 17

Galway City Council – 18 Seats

City West (6) – 16

City East (6) – 20

City Central (6) – 16

The list of Candidates running for Galway County Council can be found on https://www.galway.ie/en/

All information on the Galway City Council Candidates will be published tomorrow on https://www.galwaycity.ie/