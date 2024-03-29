Galway Bay FM

29 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Green light for major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra

Share story:
Green light for major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra

The green light has been given for a major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra.

McDonogh Capital Investments has been granted planning permission for the development at Galway Business Park.

McDonogh Capital Investments is a subsidiary of city-based Thomas McDonogh & Sons Limited.

The development is known as “Westgate” and it’s aiming to address a lack of office space on the west side of Galway City.

Westgate would consist of three blocks that would accommodate up to 1,500 workers, on a site adjacent to Bothar Stiofain, close to the junction with Rahoon Road.

They’d range in height from four to eight storeys, with the smallest building to be located along Bothar Stiofain.

A considerable number of objections were lodged, with issues raised by locals including the scale of the development being potentially out of character with the area.

City planners have now granted permission with 22 conditions attached.

 

 

2460021

Share story:

Young Connemara man named as victim of Roscommon road crash

The young Connemara man who died in a road crash in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night has been named as Rian Sheridan from Cluainluáin in Renvyle. The 25-y...

ATU staff to exhibit artworks in city churches to mark Easter ceremonies

Student teachers in creative arts from ATU Galway are to showcase a special art exhibition in city churches for Easter ceremonies. Their exhibition, calle...

Plans lodged for significant housing development in Moycullen

Plans have been lodged for a significant housing development in Moycullen. The project led by Solemia Limited would see 60 homes and a creche built at a s...

Volunteers required as 500 trees set to be planted in Glenamaddy today

Glenamaddy Community Garden is appealing for volunteers today, Good Friday, to help with the planting of 500 trees The group members are planting Irish na...