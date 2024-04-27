Galway Bay FM

27 April 2024

Catherine Connolly says “penny hasn’t dropped” with Government on meaningful climate action

Catherine Connolly says “penny hasn’t dropped” with Government on meaningful climate action

The “penny hasn’t dropped” with the Government when it comes to the importance of meaningful climate action

That’s according to Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly, who spoke in the Dáil on the Citizen Assembly’s Report on Biodiversity Loss.

She welcomed the report and it’s 86 recommendations to the Government – but noted a total “misalignment” between Government policy and action.

Deputy Connolly gave a local example as she turned to Galway City – and said the city council isn’t getting the funding needed to enact biodiversity and climate plans.

