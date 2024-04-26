Galway Bay FM

26 April 2024

Over 400 organ donors and families in Salthill to be honoured in ceremony in Salthill

Over four hundred organ donor recipients and their families will be celebrated at a special ceremony in Salthill tomorrow(April 27th.)

The event will take place at noon in the Circle of Life Commemorative Garden to mark the final day of Organ Donor Awareness Week.

Organ donor families and transplant recipients across the country are expected to attend tomorrow’s event.

It will also mark the anniversary of the garden which was set up ten years ago by the Strange Boat Donor Foundation.

Co-Founder Martina Goggin has spoken to our reporter Caoimhe Killeen about the gardens formation and tomorrow’s ceremony:

