Aquisition of Galway company creates largest renewable services

A leading Irish firm has acquired a Galway company, creating one of the largest renewable energy services groups in Ireland.

Melior Equity Partners has supported its portfolio company NRG Panel to acquire JFW Renewables.

Loughrea-based JFW employs 50 people and provides residential and business customers with solar PV, battery and EV charging services.