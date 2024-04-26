Galway Bay FM

26 April 2024

Carrabane pupils to feature in online magazine with rap about Sustainable Development Goals

The work of pupils from Carrabane School has featured in an online magazine.

It features the work of primary school pupils across Ireland taking part in this year’s Our World Irish Aid Awards.

Global Goal Getters features Fifth Class pupils who wrote and performed a rap on Sustainable Development Goals.

Here is a snippet of the rap.

 

Conor Noone, a fifth class pupil and a member of the rap group spoke to our reporter Caoimhe Killeen about how it all came together:

