Galway TD Sean Canney critical of ‘knee-jerk reaction’ calls for resignation after Dublin riots

Share story:

Galway East TD Sean Canney is expressing his concern over what he considers are ‘knee-jerk reaction’ calls for resignation after riots in Dublin city centre.

Sinn Féin has called for the Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner to step down, following the violence in the capital last week.

The Regional Group of TDs, which Deputy Canney is a part of, is urging the suspension of all other business in Dáil Éireann tomorrow

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Canney says resignations would send the wrong message: