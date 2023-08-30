UPDATED Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 30 Aug

U19 A North Football Championship , Venue: Corofin , (Round 4), Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

U19 A North Football Championship , Venue: Monivea, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Corofin 00:00, Ref: TBC

U19 A North Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

U19 A West Football Championship , Venue: Oranmore, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin

U19 A West Football Championship , Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spideál V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally

U19 A West Football Championship , Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Paddy Griofa

U19 B North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U19 B North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Eastern Harps V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Cahill

U19 B North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 5), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin

U19 B North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Caltra, (Round 5), Caltra V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: TBC

U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V Michéal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

U19 C Football Championship, Venue: Milltown, (North Semi Final), Milltown V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

U19 C Football Championship, Venue: Ballygar, (North Quarter Final), St Brendan’s V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

U19 C West Football Championship , Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway

U19 C West Football Championship , Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 5), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Clifden 19:15, Ref: Christopher Ryan



Thu 31 Aug

Under 12 Football League Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Shane Larkin

Under 12 Football League Group 4, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Clifden 19:15, Ref: Aonghus Laoi

Under 12 Football League Group 5, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 18:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Under 12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V St Gabriel’s 19:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 3), Mullagh V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: Seamus Moran

Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kinvara, (Quarter Final), Carnmore V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Michael Conway

Junior D Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Sylane, (Quarter Final), Sylane V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Junior F Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Michéal Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Murt Cualin



Fri 01 Sep

U-14 Football League Group F1, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 1), Renvyle V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group F1, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 1), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group F2, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 1), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Peter Bane

U-14 Football League Group F2, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 1), St Brendan’s V Barna 18:45, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Under 12 Football League Group 5, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Shane Larkin

U-14 Football League Group C1, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Loughrea Gaelic Football 18:45, Ref: Noel Dempsey

U-14 Football League Group C1, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 18:45, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U-14 Football League Group E2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 18:45, Ref: John Patrick Moore

Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pirc na bhForbacha, (Pre-Quarter Final), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Pre-Quarter Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Turloughmore, (Quarter Final), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

Junior A Football Championship – West (P2), Venue: Killannin, (Round 2), Killannin V Na Piarsaigh 20:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

U16 B Shield, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final), Tommy Larkins V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Padraig McHugh



Sat 02 Sep

Senior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Portumna V Gort 17:45, Ref: Karol Collins

Senior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), St Thomas V Turloughmore 17:45, Ref: Shane Hynes

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 3), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Beagh 16:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Killimor V Padraig Pearses 16:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Kiltormer V Clarinbridge 16:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Kilbeacanty V Rahoon-Newcastle 16:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Ballygar 16:00, Ref: David Staunton

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 3), Kinvara V An Spidéal 15:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Gort, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 15:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Quarter Final), Ballinasloe V Mullagh 18:00, Ref: Seamus Moran

Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pairc Maigh Cuilinn, (Quarter Final), Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht V Castlegar 18:00, Ref: David Earls

Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Athenry, (Quarter Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:00, Ref: John Cahill

Junior B Football League-Shield, Venue: Clifden, (West Final), Clifden V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 17:00, Ref: Colm Conway

Junior D Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Quarter Final), Liam Mellows V Oranmore-Maree 18:00, Ref: Oisin Burke

Junior E Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ardrahan, (Quarter Final), Ardrahan V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

U17 D Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stadium, (County Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly



Sun 03 Sep

Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Clarinbridge 16:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Senior Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Gort, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Killimordaly 16:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Senior Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 3), Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht V Cappataggle 12:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Senior Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Loughrea 12:00, Ref: Kerril Wade

Senior Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Gort, (Round 3), Castlegar V Craughwell GAA Club 14:15, Ref: Alan Kelly

Senior Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 3), Sarsfields V Ardrahan 14:15, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Under 12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: John Cahill

Under 12 Football League Group 4, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Under 12 Football League Group 9, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

U-14 Football League Group E2, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 1), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Liam Mellows 15:00, Ref: John Keane

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Sylane 12:00, Ref: David Earls

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Carnmore 12:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Meelick-Eyrecourt 16:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe

Junior D Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Quarter Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Turloughmore 17:00, Ref: Oisin Burke

Junior E Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Quarter Final), Castlegar V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Junior E Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Quarter Final), Ballygar V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: David Staunton

Junior F Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Quarter Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Gort 11:00, Ref: Sean Trowell

U17 A Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stadium, (West Final), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 17:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan

U17 A Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 15:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne

U17 A Football Championship , Venue: Corofin , (Prel Quarter Final), Corofin V St Michael’s 11:30, Ref: Gerry Daly

U17 A Football Championship , Venue: Moycullen, (Prel Quarter Final), Moycullen V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: TBC

U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Pirc an Chathnaigh, (West Semi Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Michéal Breathnach 12:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Mervue, (West Semi Final), St. James V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Caherlistrane, (North Quarter Final), Caherlistrane V Headford 11:30, Ref: Martin Collins

U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Menlough, (North Quarter Final), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Claregalway 11:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey

U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (North Quarter Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Monivea-Abbey 11:30, Ref: Tom Ryder

U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (North Quarter Final), Eastern Harps V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:30, Ref: John Cahill

U17 B Football League/Shield, Venue: Westside, (Quarter Final), Clifden V Kinvara 14:30, Ref: Daire Crowe

U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Semi Final), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V St. Patricks 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Caltra, (North Quarter Final), Caltra V St Brendan’s 11:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Brownesgrove, (North Quarter Final ), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 11:30, Ref: Karol Murray

U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Milltown, (North Quarter Final ), Milltown V Loughrea 11:30, Ref: Tommy Hynes

U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Glenamaddy, (North Quarter Final ), Northern Gaels V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 11:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn



Mon 04 Sep

U19 A West Football Championship , Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spidéal V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt



Tue 05 Sep

U-14 Football League Group F1, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Renvyle 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group F1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group F2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V St Brendan’s 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group F2, Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Claregalway 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football Group A 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football Group A 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 2), Corofin V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group A2, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Monivea-Abbey 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group A2, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Michéal Breathnach 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group B1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group B1, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group B2, Venue: Barna, (Round 2), Barna V Oughterard 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group B2, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St. James 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group C1, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 2), Northern Gaels V Dunmore MacHales 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group C1, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 2), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group C2, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group C2, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Clifden 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group D1, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Kinvara 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group D1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Menlough 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group D2, Venue: Westside, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Killannin 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group D2, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spidéal V An Cheathru Rua 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group E1, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Kilconly 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group E1, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 2), Milltown V Corofin 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group E2, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 2), St. Patricks V Fr Griffins/Eire Og 18:45, Ref: TBC

U-14 Football League Group E2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: TBC

U20B1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final), St Thomas V Padraig Pearses 19:15, Ref: Christopher Browne



Wed 06 Sep

U20A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Semi Final), Clarinbridge V Turloughmore 18:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

U20A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final), Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 18:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

U20A1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 20:00, Ref: Brian Keon

U20B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell