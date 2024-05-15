Defeat for Galway in Leinster Semi-Final – Report and Reaction

Share story:

Galway’s U20 Hurlers crashed out of the Leinster Championship on Wednesday evening at the hands of Dublin in O’Moore Park Portlaoise.

Four goals, two at the start and two at the end, would prove to be Galway’s undoing despite their best efforts on the night.

Dublin’s 4-17 to 0-20 win sees them through to the Leinster Final where they will meet an Offaly side who beat Kinkenny in Tullamore by a single point.

Match Report from Niall Canavan.

Galway Manager Fergal Healy gave his reaction to Niall Canavan.

The Galway Bay FM Commentary Team also looked back at Galway’s Defeat.

Scorers –

Dublin: D Ó Dúlaing 1-6 (0-4f, 0-1 ’65); D Purcell 2-1 (0-1 sideline); C Newton 1-1; C Ó Riain, F Murphy, J Conroy 0-2 each; C Dolan, C Kennedy, N Hogan 0-1 apiece.

Galway: C Dolphin 0-4 (3f, 1 ’65); C Whelan, M Tarpey 0-3 each; C Killeen, J Cosgrove 0-2 each; R Burke (f), P Mac Cárthaigh, M Burke, V Morgan, O Lohan, J Rabbitte 0-1 apiece.

Dublin: K Hogan; C Groarke, D Lucey, C Kennedy; E Keys, C Dolan, J Behan; C Ó Riain, F Murphy; B Kenny, D Ó Dúlaing, D Purcell; O Gaffney, N Hogan, J Conroy. Subs: C Newton for N Hogan (40), C Stacey for Gaffney (50), D Bannan for Keys (57), C Donovan for Murphy (59), C Rock for Purcell (61).

Galway: D Walsh; C Lawless, S Murphy, J Ryan; T Leen, R Burke, C Whelan; O Lohan, M Tarpey; D Neary, C Killeen, D Davoren; C Dolphin, P Mac Cárthaigh, J Cosgrove. Subs: J Rabbitte for Neary (half-time), J O’Connor for Leen (half-time), V Morgan for Cosgrove (42), M Burke for Davoren (44), C Travers for Dolphin (54).

Referee: Eamonn Furlong (Wexford).