Galway Bay FM

16 May 2024

~2 minutes read

Defeat for Galway in Leinster Semi-Final – Report and Reaction

Share story:
Defeat for Galway in Leinster Semi-Final – Report and Reaction

Galway’s U20 Hurlers crashed out of the Leinster Championship on Wednesday evening at the hands of Dublin in O’Moore Park Portlaoise.

Four goals, two at the start and two at the end, would prove to be Galway’s undoing despite their best efforts on the night.

Dublin’s 4-17 to 0-20 win sees them through to the Leinster Final where they will meet an Offaly side who beat Kinkenny in Tullamore by a single point.

Match Report from Niall Canavan.

Galway Manager Fergal Healy gave his reaction to Niall Canavan.

The Galway Bay FM Commentary Team also looked back at Galway’s Defeat.

Scorers –

Dublin: D Ó Dúlaing 1-6 (0-4f, 0-1 ’65); D Purcell 2-1 (0-1 sideline); C Newton 1-1; C Ó Riain, F Murphy, J Conroy 0-2 each; C Dolan, C Kennedy, N Hogan 0-1 apiece.

Galway: C Dolphin 0-4 (3f, 1 ’65); C Whelan, M Tarpey 0-3 each; C Killeen, J Cosgrove 0-2 each; R Burke (f), P Mac Cárthaigh, M Burke, V Morgan, O Lohan, J Rabbitte 0-1 apiece.

Dublin: K Hogan; C Groarke, D Lucey, C Kennedy; E Keys, C Dolan, J Behan; C Ó Riain, F Murphy; B Kenny, D Ó Dúlaing, D Purcell; O Gaffney, N Hogan, J Conroy. Subs: C Newton for N Hogan (40), C Stacey for Gaffney (50), D Bannan for Keys (57), C Donovan for Murphy (59), C Rock for Purcell (61).

Galway: D Walsh; C Lawless, S Murphy, J Ryan; T Leen, R Burke, C Whelan; O Lohan, M Tarpey; D Neary, C Killeen, D Davoren; C Dolphin, P Mac Cárthaigh, J Cosgrove. Subs: J Rabbitte for Neary (half-time), J O’Connor for Leen (half-time), V Morgan for Cosgrove (42), M Burke for Davoren (44), C Travers for Dolphin (54).

Referee: Eamonn Furlong (Wexford).

Share story:

Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 15 May U13 Division 2 West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spidéal 18:45, Ref: Darragh Kelly U13 Group C, Venue: Ballyloug...

Galway vs Mayo (Connacht Minor Ladies Football Final Preview with Nigel Walsh)

Galway meet Mayo this Saturday (18th May 2024) in the Connacht minor ladies football final after completing a sensational turnaround to keep their 11-in-a...

160 primary school children go behind the scenes at HRI Racing Juniors education day at Ballinrobe Racecourse

School children from six local schools – St Joseph’s Ballinrobe, The Neale National School, Roxboro National School, Cong National School, St ...

Nominations Announced for Connacht Rugby Awards

Connacht Rugby have announced the nominees for the 2023/24 Connacht Rugby Awards, presented by Globalization Partners. The annual gala event takes place o...