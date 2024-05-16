Galway vs Derry (All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Preview with Johnny McBride)

Galway commence their assault on national honours this Saturday (18th May 2024) when they host Derry in the opening round of the group stages in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The sides met in Division 1 of the National League in February when the Oak Leaf County left Salthill with a 3-10 to 1-11 victory.

However, the Tribesmen have a perfect record against the Ulster county with four wins from four (All-Ireland semi-finals in 1998, 2001 and 2022, and a 2015 qualifier). Damien Comer struck 2-2 when they met in Croke Park two years ago.

Leading up the game, former Derry captain Johnny McBride joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 5.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

