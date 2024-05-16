Galway Bay FM

16 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway vs Derry (All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Preview with Johnny McBride)

Share story:
Galway vs Derry (All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Preview with Johnny McBride)

Galway commence their assault on national honours this Saturday (18th May 2024) when they host Derry in the opening round of the group stages in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The sides met in Division 1 of the National League in February when the Oak Leaf County left Salthill with a 3-10 to 1-11 victory.

However, the Tribesmen have a perfect record against the Ulster county with four wins from four (All-Ireland semi-finals in 1998, 2001 and 2022, and a 2015 qualifier).  Damien Comer struck 2-2 when they met in Croke Park two years ago.

Leading up the game, former Derry captain Johnny McBride joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 5.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Defeat for Galway in Leinster Semi-Final - Report and Reaction

Galway’s U20 Hurlers crashed out of the Leinster Championship on Wednesday evening at the hands of Dublin in O’Moore Park Portlaoise. Four goa...

Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 15 May U13 Division 2 West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spidéal 18:45, Ref: Darragh Kelly U13 Group C, Venue: Ballyloug...

Galway vs Mayo (Connacht Minor Ladies Football Final Preview with Nigel Walsh)

Galway meet Mayo this Saturday (18th May 2024) in the Connacht minor ladies football final after completing a sensational turnaround to keep their 11-in-a...

160 primary school children go behind the scenes at HRI Racing Juniors education day at Ballinrobe Racecourse

School children from six local schools – St Joseph’s Ballinrobe, The Neale National School, Roxboro National School, Cong National School, St ...