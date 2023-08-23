UPDATED Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 23 Aug

Under 12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Devlin

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Carnmore V Sylane 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), An Spideál V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

U20A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Turloughmore, (Quarter Final), Turloughmore V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Shane Hynes

U20A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Cappataggle, (Quarter Final), Cappataggle V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

U19 A West Football Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Daire Crowe

U20A1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Semi Final), Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: John Keane

U20A1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Semi Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon

U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V Barna 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally

U20B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Semi Final), Tommy Larkins V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

U20B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Semi Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

U20B1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Semi Final), Gort V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

U20B1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Semi Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Kerril Wade

U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Under 12 Roinn 3B Group, Venue: Killimor, (Round 5), Killimor V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Pakie Muldoon

Thu 24 Aug

Under 12 Football League Group 2, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 4), Claregalway V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:30, Ref: Martin Collins

Junior C Hurling Championship Gp2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 5), Tommy Larkins V Carnmore 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

U19 B North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: John Cahill

U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne

U14 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

U16 A CUP, Venue: Athenry, (Semi Final 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: Shane Hynes

U16 A SHIELD, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi Final 2), Carnmore V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle

U16 B1 CUP, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: John Keane

U16 B1 SHIELD, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

U16 C CUP, Venue: Cappataggle, (Semi Final 1), Cappataggle V Micheál Breathnach 18:45, Ref: Kerril Wade

Under 16 A1 Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:45, Ref: Shane Larkin

U16 B Cup, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Final), Killimordaly V Gort 19:15, Ref: David Staunton

Fri 25 Aug

Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 19:30, Ref: TBC

Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – North, Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: TBC

Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Primary Junior 2 Football Championship – West, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 4), Moycullen V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Junior A Football Championship – North (P2), Venue: Glinsk G.A.A. Pitch, (Round 2), Glinsk V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC

Junior A Football Championship – North (P2), Venue: Bushfield Park, (Round 2), Loughrea V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: TBC

Junior A Football Championship – West (P2), Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha

U17 B West Football Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spideal V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

U17 C West Championship, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway

U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Daire Crowe

U14 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2), Fr Joe Walsh’s V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: James Sheil

Sat 26 Aug

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V St. James 15:45, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), Milltown V Moycullen 18:15, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Barna V Caherlistrane 16:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Corofin V Oughterard 17:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Tuam Stars 16:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Senior Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Under 14 C1 Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Padraig Pearses 17:30, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

Under 12 Football League Group 8, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spideál V Moycullen 13:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 2), Glenamaddy V Williamstown 18:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 2), Clifden V Caltra 14:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Killererin V Oranmore-Maree 13:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Oileáin Arann 16:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Primary Junior Football Championship – West, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 3), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Renvyle 18:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Primary Junior Football Championship – West, Venue: Carna, (Round 3), Carna Cashel GAA V St. Patricks 18:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Junior D Hurling Championship Gp2, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 5), St Thomas V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Sun 27 Aug

Senior Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), An Spideál V Annaghdown 15:15, Ref: James Molloy

Senior Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Killannin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 17:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Under 12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Headford 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: John Cahill

Under 12 Football League Group 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Corofin V Caherlistrane 11:00, Ref: Tom Browne

Under 12 Football League Group 10, Venue: St. Mary’s College, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Under 12 Football League Group 10, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 5), St. Patricks V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Under 12 Football League Group 10, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Dara Murphy

Under 12 Football League Group 2, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 10:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Under 12 Football League Group 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 5), Moycullen V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Colm Conway

Under 12 Football League Group 3, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V St. James 11:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Under 12 Football League Group 3, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 11:10, Ref: Kevin Kenny

Under 12 Football League Group 4, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Clifden 11:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Under 12 Football League Group 4, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Round 5), Micheál Breathnach V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 11:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

Under 12 Football League Group 5, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 5), St Brendan’s V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Under 12 Football League Group 5, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Dunmore MacHales 11:00, Ref: Shane Larkin

Under 12 Football League Group 5, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 11:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Under 12 Football League Group 6, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V St. James 10:20, Ref: Kevin Kenny

Under 12 Football League Group 6, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Under 12 Football League Group 6, Venue: Pirc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Noel Barrett

Under 12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Corofin V Caltra 10:00, Ref: Tom Browne

Under 12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 11:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Under 12 Football League Group 7, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V St Gabriel’s 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 12 Football League Group 8, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 5), Renvyle V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: Eamonn Cualin

Under 12 Football League Group 8, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V St Michael’s 11:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha

Under 12 Football League Group 9, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 09:30, Ref: Kevin Kenny

Under 12 Football League Group 9, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:00, Ref: John Cahill

Under 12 Football League Group 9, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 5), Craughwell GAA Club V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Austin Marron

Under 12 Football League Group 11, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Round 5), Micheál Breathnach V Loughrea Gaelic Football 10:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Under 12 Football League Group 11, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spideál V Corofin 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Football League Group 11, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 11:00, Ref: Diarmuid Griffith

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V An Cheathrú Rua 13:00, Ref: Colm Conway

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Corofin V Monivea-Abbey 16:15, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 13:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Micheál Breathnach 14:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Primary Junior Football Championship – North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Menlough 12:00, Ref: TBC

Primary Junior Football Championship – North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Headford 12:00, Ref: TBC

Mon 28 Aug

U19 B North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 3), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U19 B North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: TBC

U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: John Keane

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 5), Craughwell GAA Club V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: Shane Hynes

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 5), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: David Staunton

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 5), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 5), Sarsfields V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 5), St Thomas V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Ballygar V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Kerril Wade

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 5), Ardrahan V Gort 18:30, Ref: Robert Murray

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 5), Portumna V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 5), Rahoon-Newcastle V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 5), Michael Cusacks V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Peter Cummins

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 5), Killimordaly V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 5), Sylane V Four Roads 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 5), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: John Cahill

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 5), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Cois Fharraige 18:30, Ref: Michael Conway

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 5), Abbeyknockmoy V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 5), Tommy Larkins V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham

U14 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke

U14 C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tuam, (3), Tuam V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: David Staunton

Under 12 Roinn 3C Group, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 5), Liam Mellows V Carnmore 18:45, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Tue 29 Aug

Under 14 C1 Group, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Pádraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Under 14 C1 Group, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

U14 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

U14 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke

U14 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

U14 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Gordan Duane

U14 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: James Sheil

U14 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Gort 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon

U14 A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 18:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin

U14 A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle

U14 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally

U14 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Joseph McNamara

U14 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

U14 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

U14 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

U14 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Eyrecourt, (Round 3), Fr Joe Walsh’s V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne

U14 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Sylane 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham

U14 C Crossplay, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Crossplay), Ballinasloe V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe

U14 C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

Wed 30 Aug

U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Corofin 00:00, Ref: TBC

U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: TBC

U19 A West Football Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Daire Crowe

U19 A West Football Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spideál V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U19 A West Football Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

U19 B North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: TBC

U19 B North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Eastern Harps V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: TBC

U19 B North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Menlough, (Round 5), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: TBC

U19 B North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Caltra, (Round 5), Caltra V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: TBC

U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U19 C Football Championship, Venue: Milltown, (North Semi Final), Milltown V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: TBC

U19 C Football Championship, Venue: Ballygar, (North Quarter Final), St Brendan’s V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: TBC

U19 C West Football Championship, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

U19 C West Football Championship, Venue: Carna, (Round 5), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan