SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (20th-26th April 2023)

Thursday 20th April 2023
GFA U19 Girls Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Round 4;
U18 Premier Boys:
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm Round 8;
Tuam Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at Tuam, 6:30pm Round 8;
Mervue Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Mervue, 6:30pm Round 8;
U18 Championship Boys:
Athenry v Cois Fharraige , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 5;
Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at Kinvara, 6:30pm Round 5;
U17 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Moyne Villa B v MacDara , at Headford, 6:30pm ;
U16 Boys Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Mervue Utd , at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 3;
U16 Division 3 Cup:
Knocknacarra C v Gort Utd , at Cappagh Park, 6:00pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Tuam Celtic , at Furbo, 6:30pm ;
GFA U16 Girls:
Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;
U15 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
MacDara v Kiltullagh , at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm ;
U15 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Colemanstown Utd B v Renmore , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm ;
GFA U15 Girls Premier:
Mervue Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;
Connacht Cup U14 Boys:
Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 7:00pm S/F;
U14 Premier/Championship Cup:
Maree/Oranmore v Moyne Villa , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Round 1;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Oughterard , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Round 1;
Ramblers v Knocknacarra , at Leitrim, 6:30pm Round 1;
U14 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Mervue Utd B v St Patricks , at Mervue, 6:30pm Round 1;
St Bernards v Maree/Oranmore B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:30pm Round 1;
Kilshanvey Utd v Corofin Utd , at Kilconly, 6:30pm Round 1;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Knocknacarra B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:30pm Round 1;
Corrib Celtic v MacDara , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Round 1;
U13 Boys Championship:
Athenry v Oughterard , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 12;
GFA U13 Girls Division 2:
Moyne Villa B v West Utd , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 1;
U13 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
East Galway Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at East Galway United, 6:45pm ;
U13 GFA Div 1/2 Cup Girls:
Colemanstown Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Round 1;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Galway Bohs v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Shantalla, 7:00pm Round 2;
U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Colga v Athenry Purple, at Athenry, 6:30pm Note Venue;
GFA U12 Girls Div 2:
Kinvara Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Kinvara, 6:45pm ;
Maree/Oranmore B v Loughrea , at Oranmore, 6:45pm Connacht Cup;
GU11 Girls Swan League:
Loughrea Loughrea Albion GU11 v Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Albion GU11, at Loughrea, 6:30pm ;
East Galway Utd East Galway Athletic GU11 v Kilshanvey Utd Kilshanvey Athletic GU11, at Kiltormer, 6:30pm ;
GU11 Girls Heron League:
Salthill Devon Salthill Albion GU11 v Athenry Athenry Rovers GU11, at Drom, 6:30pm ;
Kinvara Utd Kinvara Town GU11 v Mervue Utd Mervue Rangers GU11, at Kinvara, 6:30pm ;
==
Friday 21st April 2023
Michael Byrne Cup:
Maree/Oranmore v Galway Hibs , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm Round 1;
U17 Boys Championship:
Moyne Villa v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 7:45pm Round 7;
U16 Boys Premier:
Knocknacarra v Moyne Villa , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;
U16 Boys Division 1:
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Corrib Celtic , at Cregmore, 6:30pm ;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Knocknacarra C v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Furbo, 7:00pm Note Venue;
East Galway Utd v Corrib Celtic B, at Kiltormer, 7:00pm ;
U14 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Craughwell United v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Craughwell, 6:30pm Round 1;
GFA U12 Girls Division 1:
Moyne Villa v Corrib Rangers , at Headford, 7:00pm ;
==
Saturday 22nd April 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Renmore v West Utd , at Renmore, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Knocknacarra v Loughrea , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 6;
Dynamo Blues v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 10;
Corrib Rangers v Craughwell United , at Westside, 2:00pm Round 10;
West Coast Utd v University of Galway , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm Round 10;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
Cois Fharraige v Moyne Villa , at Rossaveal, 2:00pm ;
U16 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
St Bernards v Kiltullagh , at TBC, <> ;
U15 Boys Premier:
Athenry v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Athenry, 12:30pm Round 13;
Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 12:30pm Round 13;
U15 Boys Championship:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore , at Furbo, 12:30pm Round 13;
Knocknacarra B v Oughterard , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Round 13;
Mervue Utd B v Loughrea , at Mervue, 12:30pm Round 13;
U15 Boys Division 1:
Salthill Devon B v Ballinasloe Town , at Drom, 12:00pm Request;
St Bernards v Galway Bohs , at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:15pm Round 10;
Kiltullagh v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltullagh, 12:30pm Round 14;
U15 Boys Division 2:
Cregmore/Claregalway B v East Galway Utd , at Kiltormer, 2:30pm Note Venue;
U15 Boys Division 3:
West Utd v Oughterard B, at New Village, 12:30pm Note Venue;
Maree/Oranmore B v Corrib Celtic B, at Oranmore, 12:30pm Round 7;
Kilshanvey Utd v St Patricks , at Kilconly, 1:30pm Round 7;
U15 Boys Division 4:
Kinvara Utd B v Salthill Devon C, at Kinvara, 12:30pm Round 14;
Knocknacarra C v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Round 14;
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Galway Bohs B, at Furbo, 12:30pm Round 14;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
MacDara v Ballinasloe Town B, at Carraroe Astro, 12:30pm request;
U14 Division 3 Boys:
East Galway Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Kiltormer, 12:00pm Round 3;
U14 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Colemanstown Utd v West Coast Utd , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm Request;
U13 Boys Premier:
Knocknacarra v Corofin Utd , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 12;
Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Maree Astro, 10:30am Round 12;
Ballinasloe Town v Mervue Utd , at Ballinasloe, 11:00am Round 5;
Tuam Celtic v Colga , at Tuam, 12:30pm Round 12;
U13 Boys Championship:
Kiltullagh v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kiltullagh, 10:30am Round 10;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Oughterard , at Furbo, 12:30pm Round 2;
Moyne Villa v Galway Hibs , at Headford, 2:00pm Round 2;
U13 Boys Division 1:
Knocknacarra B v Loughrea , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Round 2;
Colemanstown Utd v Craughwell United , at Colemanstown, 10:30am Round 2;
Mervue Utd B v Renmore , at Mervue, 10:30am Round 2;
St Bernards v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:30pm Round 2;
U13 Boys Division 2:
Athenry B v Salthill Devon B, at Athenry, 10:30am ;
Ramblers v MacDara , at Leitrim, 12:30pm ;
Kilshanvey Utd v Knocknacarra C, at Kilconly, 3:30pm ;
U13 Boys Division 3:
East Galway Utd v Colga B, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am Note Venue;
Tuam Celtic B v Loughrea B, at Loughrea Rams, 10:30am Note Venue;
Galway Bohs v Corrib Rangers , at Westside, 10:30am Note Venue;
U13 Boys Division 4:
Ballinasloe Town B v Craughwell United B, at Ballinasloe, 1:00pm Round 7;
U13 Boys Division 5:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Salthill Devon C, at Furbo, 10:30am ;
St Bernards B v Maree/Oranmore C, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;
Kiltullagh B v St Patricks , at Kiltullagh, 10:30am ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club B v Athenry C, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club B v Athenry C, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;
Tuam Celtic C v Renmore B, at Tuam, 2:30pm Request;
U13 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Loughrea v West Coast Utd , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm Note Venue;
U13 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Corrib Celtic B v Kinvara Utd B, at Annaghdown, 2:15pm Round 1;
Connacht Cup U12 Boys:
Salthill Devon v Inny Fc A, at Drom, 2:00pm S/F;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
Craughwell United v Colga , at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 4;
U12 Premier/Championship Cup:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Athenry , at Cregmore, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Earth League (Kevin Power Cup):
Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Albion BU11 v Mervue Utd Mervue Town BU11, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
Salthill Devon Salthill Albion BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Villa BU11, at Drom, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Saturn League:
Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Rovers BU11 v Craughwell United Craughwell Celtic BU11, at Headford, 10:30am ;
Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Town BU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Town BU11, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Sun League:
Tuam Celtic Tuam Celtic Athletic BU11 v Oughterard Oughterard City BU11, at Tuam, 10:30am ;
St Bernards St Bernards Albion BU11 v Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Athletic BU11, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Venus League:
Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Rovers BU11 v Kinvara Utd Kinvara Albion BU11, at Kiltullagh, 10:30am;
Renmore Renmore Town BU11 v Colemanstown Utd Colemanstown Rangers BU11, at Renmore, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Jupiter League:
Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Rangers BU11 v Salthill Devon Salthill Devon Celtic BU11, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;
Athenry Athenry Celtic BU11 v Kinvara Utd Kinvara Rovers BU11, at Athenry, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Mars League:
Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore City BU11 v Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Athletic BU11, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
Renmore Renmore Albion BU11 v Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Rovers BU11, at Renmore, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Mercury League:
Bearna Na Forbacha Barna Furbo Albion BU11 v Colga Colga Rangers BU11, at Furbo, 10:30am ;
Corofin Utd Corofin Rovers BU11 v Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Athletic BU11, at Corofin, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Moon League:
Corofin Utd Corofin Athletic BU11 v Colga Colga Town BU11, at Corofin, 10:30am ;
Corrib Rangers Corrib Rangers Albion BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra City BU11, at Westside, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Neptune League:
East Galway Utd East Galway Celtic BU11 v Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Albion BU11, at Kiltormer, 10:30am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Rangers BU11 v Merlin Woods Sports Club Merlin Woods Celtic BU11, at Cregmore, 10:30am ;
BU11 Boys Pluto League:
Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Celtic BU11 v Loughrea Loughrea Rovers BU11, at Cregmore, 10:30am ;
Athenry Athenry Rangers BU11 v Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Rovers BU11, at Athenry, 10:30am ;
==
Sunday 23rd April 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
Cregmore/Claregalway v Corofin Utd , at Cregmore, 11:00am Round 15;
St Patricks v Renmore B, at Caherlistrane, 12:00pm Round 5;
Michael Byrne Cup:
Mervue Utd B v Colemanstown Utd , at Mervue, 2:00pm Round 1;
Ladies Connacht Cup:
Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;
Ladies Connacht Shield:
Ballaghdereen v Dunmore Town , at Ballaghdereen, 2:00pm ;
Ladies Championship:
Athenry v Dynamo Blues , at Athenry, 2:00pm Round 14;
Loughrea Rams v Mervue Utd , at Loughrea, 4:30pm Round 8;
U18 Division 1 Boys:
Colga B v East Galway Utd , at Kiltormer, 2:00pm Note Venue ;
East Galway Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltormer, 2:00pm Round 9;
U17 Boys Premier :
Colemanstown Utd v Knocknacarra , at Colemanstown, 11:00am Round 1;
Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm Round 5;
U17 Boys Championship:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kiltullagh , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am Round 7;
Galway Hibs v Corrib Celtic , at Bohermore, 11:00am Round 7;
U17 Boys Division 1:
St Bernards v Oughterard , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 8;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra B, at Cregmore, 11:00am Round 8;
U17 Boys Division 2:
Renmore v Moyne Villa B, at Renmore, 2:00pm Round 1;
Girls FAI U17 Cup:
Knocknacarra v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;
Connacht Shield U16 Boys:
Knocknacarra v St Johns , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm S/F;
GFA U16 Girls:
Colga v Corrib Celtic , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Round 13;
Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Oranmore, 2:00pm Round 13;
GFA U15 Girls Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v St Bernards , at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 9;
GFA U15 Girls Championship:
Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Oranmore, 12:00pm Round 3;
Colga v Moyne Villa , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Round 8;
U14 Premier/Championship Cup:
Colga v Ballinasloe Town , at Clarinbridge, 6:00pm Round 1;
GFA U14 Girls Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;
GFA U13 Girls Premier:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Cregmore, 10:00am Round 4;
Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Round 4;
Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon , at Headford, 10:00am Round 9;
GFA U13 Girls Championship:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Loughrea , at Furbo, 10:00am Round 9;
Knocknacarra B v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 8;
GFA U13 Girls Division 1:
Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Colemanstown, 11:00am ;
GFA U13 Girls Division 2:
St Bernards v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 8;
West Utd v Moyne Villa B, at South Park, 11:00am Round 8;
U13 GFA Div 1/2 Cup Girls:
Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at TBC, 12:00pm ;
GU11 Girls Swan League:
Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Albion GU11 v East Galway Utd East Galway Athletic GU11, at Headford, 10:30am ;
Kilshanvey Utd Kilshanvey Athletic GU11 v Bearna Na Forbacha Athletic GU11, at Kilconly, 10:30am ;
GU11 Girls Heron League:
Athenry Athenry Rovers GU11 v Kinvara Utd Kinvara Town GU11, at Athenry, 10:30am ;
Mervue Utd Mervue Rangers GU11 v Colemanstown Utd Colmanstown Rangers GU11, at Mervue, 10:30am ;
GU11 Girls Eagle League:
Oughterard Oughterard Rangers GU11 v Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Athletic GU11, at New Village, 10:30am ;
Colga Colga Athletic GU11 v Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Town GU11, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;
GU11 Girls Chaffinch League:
Renmore Renmore Athletic GU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Athletic GU11, at Renmore, 10:30am ;
Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Rangers GU11 v Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers GU11, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
==
Monday 24th April 2023
U18 Premier Boys:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Salthill Devon , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Round 6;
Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 7:00pm Round 14;
Mervue Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Mervue, 7:00pm Round 14;
U18 Championship Boys:
Oughterard v Renmore , at New Village, 7:00pm Round 7;
Kinvara Utd v Athenry , at Kinvara, 7:00pm ;
Cois Fharraige v Renmore , at Carraroe Astro, 7:00pm Round 9;
U16 Boys Premier:
Athenry v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 2;
U15 Boys Premier:
Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon , at Headford, 7:30pm Round 13;
U15 Boys Championship:
Tuam Celtic v Colga , at Tuam, 7:00pm Round 13;
U14 Division 3 Boys:
Renmore v East Galway Utd , at Renmore, 7:00pm ;
U14 Premier/Championship Cup:
Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 6:30pm Round 1;
U13 Division 5 Cup:
Athenry C v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Athenry, 6:30pm Q/F;
St Patricks v Salthill Devon C, at Caherlistrane, 6:30pm Q/F;
U12 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Kiltullagh v Colga , at TBC, 6:30pm ;
Ballinasloe Town v Craughwell United , at TBC, 6:30pm ;
U12 Division 5 and 6 Cup:
Corrib Celtic Red v Bearna Na Forbacha Red, at TBC, 6:30pm ;
==
Tuesday 25th April 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
St Bernards v Athenry , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm ;
West Utd v Colga , at South Park, 7:00pm Round 13;
Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Round 14;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
Corofin Utd v St Patricks , at Corofin, 7:00pm Round 4;
Michael Byrne Cup:
Dynamo Blues v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 7:00pm Round 1;
GFA U17 Girls Premier:
Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 3;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Corrib Celtic B v Kiltullagh B, at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Round 1;
East Galway Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Kiltormer, 6:30pm Round 3;
GFA U16 Girls:
Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Round 7;
Colga v Kilshanvey Utd , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Round 5;
GFA U15 Girls Premier:
St Bernards v Mervue Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:45pm Round 8;
U14 Division 3 Boys:
Galway Bohs v Loughrea B, at Shantalla, 6:45pm Round 10;
U14 Premier/Championship Cup:
Tuam Celtic v Athenry , at Tuam, 6:30pm Round 1;
GFA U13 Girls Championship:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Knocknacarra B, at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 11;
U12 Boys Premier – Blue:
Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Oranmore, 7:00pm Round 1;
Knocknacarra v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 6;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Loughrea v Cregmore/Claregalway Green, at Cregmore, 7:00pm Note Venue ;
U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:
Gort Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Gort, 7:00pm Round 2;
Tuam Celtic Purple v Colemanstown Utd , at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Note Venue;
U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:
Bearna Na Forbacha Red v Salthill Devon Red, at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 4;
U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Moyne Villa Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Headford, 7:30pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Premier:
Colga v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;
BU11 Boys Saturn League:
Craughwell United Craughwell Celtic BU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Town BU11, at Craughwell, 7:00pm ;
Galway Bohs Galway Bohemians Athletic BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Town BU11, at Millers Lane, 7:00pm ;
BU11 Boys Mars League:
Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Athletic BU11 v Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Rovers BU11, at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm ;
Loughrea Loughrea Albion BU11 v Renmore Renmore Albion BU11, at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;
BU11 Boys Neptune League:
Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Albion BU11 v Merlin Woods Sports Club Merlin Woods Celtic BU11, at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers BU11 v Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Rangers BU11, at Furbo, 7:00pm ;
==
Wednesday 26th April 2023
O35s Non-Junior Division 2:
Kinvara Utd Town v Corofin Utd , at Kinvara, 6:30pm ;
Loughrea Rovers v Moyne Villa Athletic, at Loughrea, 6:30pm ;
Corrib Celtic City v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Corrib Rangers v Knocknacarra , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Note Venue;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v University of Galway , at Dangan, 7:00pm Note Venue;
Michael Byrne Cup:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Athenry , at TBC, <> ;
U21 Premier:
Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 8:00pm Round 3;
U18 Championship Boys:
Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Round 3;
U15 Boys Premier:
Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 11;
U15 Boys Division 3:
Corrib Celtic B v Oughterard B, at New Village, 7:00pm Note Venue;
West Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Oranmore, 7:00pm Note Venue;
U15 Boys Division 4:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Knocknacarra C, at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 4;
Tuam Celtic B v Salthill Devon C, at Tuam, 7:00pm Round 1;
U15 Premier/Championship Cup:
Mervue Utd v Tuam Celtic , at TBC, 6:30pm ;
U14 Boys Premier:
Ballinasloe Town v Colga , at Ballinasloe, 7:30pm Round 2;
U14 Boys Championship:
Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at Kinvara, 7:00pm Round 13;
Moyne Villa v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 13;
U14 Division 1 Boys:
Craughwell United v Corofin Utd , at Craughwell, 7:00pm Request;
U13 Boys Division 1:
Colemanstown Utd v Loughrea , at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Round 8;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v St Bernards , at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:00pm Round 9;
Renmore v Mervue Utd B, at Renmore, 7:00pm Round 9;
U13 Boys Division 2:
Gort Utd v Ramblers , at Maree Astro, 6:30pm Round 7;
U13 Boys Division 5:
Maree/Oranmore C v Kiltullagh B, at Oranmore, 7:00pm ;
Salthill Devon C v St Bernards B, at Drom, 7:00pm ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club B v Tuam Celtic C, at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:00pm ;
Renmore B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Renmore, 7:00pm ;
St Patricks v Athenry C, at Caherlistrane, 7:00pm ;
U13 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 7:15pm ;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
Colga v Craughwell United , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;
Renmore v Kinvara Utd , at Renmore, 7:30pm Round 5;