SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (20th-26th April 2023)

Thursday 20th April 2023

GFA U19 Girls Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Round 4;

U18 Premier Boys:

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm Round 8;

Tuam Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at Tuam, 6:30pm Round 8;

Mervue Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Mervue, 6:30pm Round 8;

U18 Championship Boys:

Athenry v Cois Fharraige , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 5;

Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at Kinvara, 6:30pm Round 5;

U17 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Moyne Villa B v MacDara , at Headford, 6:30pm ;

U16 Boys Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Mervue Utd , at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 3;

U16 Division 3 Cup:

Knocknacarra C v Gort Utd , at Cappagh Park, 6:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Tuam Celtic , at Furbo, 6:30pm ;

GFA U16 Girls:

Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;

U15 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

MacDara v Kiltullagh , at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm ;

U15 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

Colemanstown Utd B v Renmore , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm ;

GFA U15 Girls Premier:

Mervue Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 7:00pm ;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys:

Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 7:00pm S/F;

U14 Premier/Championship Cup:

Maree/Oranmore v Moyne Villa , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Round 1;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Oughterard , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Round 1;

Ramblers v Knocknacarra , at Leitrim, 6:30pm Round 1;

U14 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Mervue Utd B v St Patricks , at Mervue, 6:30pm Round 1;

St Bernards v Maree/Oranmore B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:30pm Round 1;

Kilshanvey Utd v Corofin Utd , at Kilconly, 6:30pm Round 1;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Knocknacarra B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:30pm Round 1;

Corrib Celtic v MacDara , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Round 1;

U13 Boys Championship:

Athenry v Oughterard , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 12;

GFA U13 Girls Division 2:

Moyne Villa B v West Utd , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 1;

U13 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

East Galway Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at East Galway United, 6:45pm ;

U13 GFA Div 1/2 Cup Girls:

Colemanstown Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Round 1;

U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:

Galway Bohs v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Shantalla, 7:00pm Round 2;

U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

Colga v Athenry Purple, at Athenry, 6:30pm Note Venue;

GFA U12 Girls Div 2:

Kinvara Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Kinvara, 6:45pm ;

Maree/Oranmore B v Loughrea , at Oranmore, 6:45pm Connacht Cup;

GU11 Girls Swan League:

Loughrea Loughrea Albion GU11 v Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Albion GU11, at Loughrea, 6:30pm ;

East Galway Utd East Galway Athletic GU11 v Kilshanvey Utd Kilshanvey Athletic GU11, at Kiltormer, 6:30pm ;

GU11 Girls Heron League:

Salthill Devon Salthill Albion GU11 v Athenry Athenry Rovers GU11, at Drom, 6:30pm ;

Kinvara Utd Kinvara Town GU11 v Mervue Utd Mervue Rangers GU11, at Kinvara, 6:30pm ;

Friday 21st April 2023

Michael Byrne Cup:

Maree/Oranmore v Galway Hibs , at Maree Astro, 7:30pm Round 1;

U17 Boys Championship:

Moyne Villa v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 7:45pm Round 7;

U16 Boys Premier:

Knocknacarra v Moyne Villa , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm ;

U16 Boys Division 1:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Corrib Celtic , at Cregmore, 6:30pm ;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Knocknacarra C v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Furbo, 7:00pm Note Venue;

East Galway Utd v Corrib Celtic B, at Kiltormer, 7:00pm ;

U14 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Craughwell United v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Craughwell, 6:30pm Round 1;

GFA U12 Girls Division 1:

Moyne Villa v Corrib Rangers , at Headford, 7:00pm ;

Saturday 22nd April 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Renmore v West Utd , at Renmore, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Knocknacarra v Loughrea , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 6;

Dynamo Blues v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 10;

Corrib Rangers v Craughwell United , at Westside, 2:00pm Round 10;

West Coast Utd v University of Galway , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm Round 10;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

Cois Fharraige v Moyne Villa , at Rossaveal, 2:00pm ;

U16 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

St Bernards v Kiltullagh , at TBC, <> ;

U15 Boys Premier:

Athenry v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Athenry, 12:30pm Round 13;

Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 12:30pm Round 13;

U15 Boys Championship:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore , at Furbo, 12:30pm Round 13;

Knocknacarra B v Oughterard , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Round 13;

Mervue Utd B v Loughrea , at Mervue, 12:30pm Round 13;

U15 Boys Division 1:

Salthill Devon B v Ballinasloe Town , at Drom, 12:00pm Request;

St Bernards v Galway Bohs , at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:15pm Round 10;

Kiltullagh v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltullagh, 12:30pm Round 14;

U15 Boys Division 2:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v East Galway Utd , at Kiltormer, 2:30pm Note Venue;

U15 Boys Division 3:

West Utd v Oughterard B, at New Village, 12:30pm Note Venue;

Maree/Oranmore B v Corrib Celtic B, at Oranmore, 12:30pm Round 7;

Kilshanvey Utd v St Patricks , at Kilconly, 1:30pm Round 7;

U15 Boys Division 4:

Kinvara Utd B v Salthill Devon C, at Kinvara, 12:30pm Round 14;

Knocknacarra C v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Round 14;

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Galway Bohs B, at Furbo, 12:30pm Round 14;

U14 Division 2 Boys:

MacDara v Ballinasloe Town B, at Carraroe Astro, 12:30pm request;

U14 Division 3 Boys:

East Galway Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Kiltormer, 12:00pm Round 3;

U14 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Colemanstown Utd v West Coast Utd , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm Request;

U13 Boys Premier:

Knocknacarra v Corofin Utd , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 12;

Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Maree Astro, 10:30am Round 12;

Ballinasloe Town v Mervue Utd , at Ballinasloe, 11:00am Round 5;

Tuam Celtic v Colga , at Tuam, 12:30pm Round 12;

U13 Boys Championship:

Kiltullagh v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kiltullagh, 10:30am Round 10;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Oughterard , at Furbo, 12:30pm Round 2;

Moyne Villa v Galway Hibs , at Headford, 2:00pm Round 2;

U13 Boys Division 1:

Knocknacarra B v Loughrea , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Round 2;

Colemanstown Utd v Craughwell United , at Colemanstown, 10:30am Round 2;

Mervue Utd B v Renmore , at Mervue, 10:30am Round 2;

St Bernards v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:30pm Round 2;

U13 Boys Division 2:

Athenry B v Salthill Devon B, at Athenry, 10:30am ;

Ramblers v MacDara , at Leitrim, 12:30pm ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Knocknacarra C, at Kilconly, 3:30pm ;

U13 Boys Division 3:

East Galway Utd v Colga B, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am Note Venue;

Tuam Celtic B v Loughrea B, at Loughrea Rams, 10:30am Note Venue;

Galway Bohs v Corrib Rangers , at Westside, 10:30am Note Venue;

U13 Boys Division 4:

Ballinasloe Town B v Craughwell United B, at Ballinasloe, 1:00pm Round 7;

U13 Boys Division 5:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Salthill Devon C, at Furbo, 10:30am ;

St Bernards B v Maree/Oranmore C, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;

Kiltullagh B v St Patricks , at Kiltullagh, 10:30am ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club B v Athenry C, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;

Tuam Celtic C v Renmore B, at Tuam, 2:30pm Request;

U13 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Loughrea v West Coast Utd , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm Note Venue;

U13 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

Corrib Celtic B v Kinvara Utd B, at Annaghdown, 2:15pm Round 1;

Connacht Cup U12 Boys:

Salthill Devon v Inny Fc A, at Drom, 2:00pm S/F;

U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:

Craughwell United v Colga , at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 4;

U12 Premier/Championship Cup:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Athenry , at Cregmore, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Earth League (Kevin Power Cup):

Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Albion BU11 v Mervue Utd Mervue Town BU11, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

Salthill Devon Salthill Albion BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Villa BU11, at Drom, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Saturn League:

Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Rovers BU11 v Craughwell United Craughwell Celtic BU11, at Headford, 10:30am ;

Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Town BU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Town BU11, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Sun League:

Tuam Celtic Tuam Celtic Athletic BU11 v Oughterard Oughterard City BU11, at Tuam, 10:30am ;

St Bernards St Bernards Albion BU11 v Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Athletic BU11, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Venus League:

Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Rovers BU11 v Kinvara Utd Kinvara Albion BU11, at Kiltullagh, 10:30am;

Renmore Renmore Town BU11 v Colemanstown Utd Colemanstown Rangers BU11, at Renmore, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Jupiter League:

Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Rangers BU11 v Salthill Devon Salthill Devon Celtic BU11, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;

Athenry Athenry Celtic BU11 v Kinvara Utd Kinvara Rovers BU11, at Athenry, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Mars League:

Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore City BU11 v Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Athletic BU11, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

Renmore Renmore Albion BU11 v Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Rovers BU11, at Renmore, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Mercury League:

Bearna Na Forbacha Barna Furbo Albion BU11 v Colga Colga Rangers BU11, at Furbo, 10:30am ;

Corofin Utd Corofin Rovers BU11 v Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Athletic BU11, at Corofin, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Moon League:

Corofin Utd Corofin Athletic BU11 v Colga Colga Town BU11, at Corofin, 10:30am ;

Corrib Rangers Corrib Rangers Albion BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra City BU11, at Westside, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Neptune League:

East Galway Utd East Galway Celtic BU11 v Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Albion BU11, at Kiltormer, 10:30am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Rangers BU11 v Merlin Woods Sports Club Merlin Woods Celtic BU11, at Cregmore, 10:30am ;

BU11 Boys Pluto League:

Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Celtic BU11 v Loughrea Loughrea Rovers BU11, at Cregmore, 10:30am ;

Athenry Athenry Rangers BU11 v Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Rovers BU11, at Athenry, 10:30am ;

Sunday 23rd April 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

Cregmore/Claregalway v Corofin Utd , at Cregmore, 11:00am Round 15;

St Patricks v Renmore B, at Caherlistrane, 12:00pm Round 5;

Michael Byrne Cup:

Mervue Utd B v Colemanstown Utd , at Mervue, 2:00pm Round 1;

Ladies Connacht Cup:

Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;

Ladies Connacht Shield:

Ballaghdereen v Dunmore Town , at Ballaghdereen, 2:00pm ;

Ladies Championship:

Athenry v Dynamo Blues , at Athenry, 2:00pm Round 14;

Loughrea Rams v Mervue Utd , at Loughrea, 4:30pm Round 8;

U18 Division 1 Boys:

Colga B v East Galway Utd , at Kiltormer, 2:00pm Note Venue ;

East Galway Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltormer, 2:00pm Round 9;

U17 Boys Premier :

Colemanstown Utd v Knocknacarra , at Colemanstown, 11:00am Round 1;

Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm Round 5;

U17 Boys Championship:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kiltullagh , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am Round 7;

Galway Hibs v Corrib Celtic , at Bohermore, 11:00am Round 7;

U17 Boys Division 1:

St Bernards v Oughterard , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 8;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra B, at Cregmore, 11:00am Round 8;

U17 Boys Division 2:

Renmore v Moyne Villa B, at Renmore, 2:00pm Round 1;

Girls FAI U17 Cup:

Knocknacarra v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Shield U16 Boys:

Knocknacarra v St Johns , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm S/F;

GFA U16 Girls:

Colga v Corrib Celtic , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm Round 13;

Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Oranmore, 2:00pm Round 13;

GFA U15 Girls Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v St Bernards , at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 9;

GFA U15 Girls Championship:

Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Oranmore, 12:00pm Round 3;

Colga v Moyne Villa , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Round 8;

U14 Premier/Championship Cup:

Colga v Ballinasloe Town , at Clarinbridge, 6:00pm Round 1;

GFA U14 Girls Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;

GFA U13 Girls Premier:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Cregmore, 10:00am Round 4;

Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Round 4;

Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon , at Headford, 10:00am Round 9;

GFA U13 Girls Championship:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Loughrea , at Furbo, 10:00am Round 9;

Knocknacarra B v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 8;

GFA U13 Girls Division 1:

Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Colemanstown, 11:00am ;

GFA U13 Girls Division 2:

St Bernards v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 8;

West Utd v Moyne Villa B, at South Park, 11:00am Round 8;

U13 GFA Div 1/2 Cup Girls:

Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at TBC, 12:00pm ;

GU11 Girls Swan League:

Moyne Villa Moyne Villa Albion GU11 v East Galway Utd East Galway Athletic GU11, at Headford, 10:30am ;

Kilshanvey Utd Kilshanvey Athletic GU11 v Bearna Na Forbacha Athletic GU11, at Kilconly, 10:30am ;

GU11 Girls Heron League:

Athenry Athenry Rovers GU11 v Kinvara Utd Kinvara Town GU11, at Athenry, 10:30am ;

Mervue Utd Mervue Rangers GU11 v Colemanstown Utd Colmanstown Rangers GU11, at Mervue, 10:30am ;

GU11 Girls Eagle League:

Oughterard Oughterard Rangers GU11 v Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Athletic GU11, at New Village, 10:30am ;

Colga Colga Athletic GU11 v Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Town GU11, at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;

GU11 Girls Chaffinch League:

Renmore Renmore Athletic GU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Athletic GU11, at Renmore, 10:30am ;

Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Rangers GU11 v Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers GU11, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

Monday 24th April 2023

U18 Premier Boys:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Salthill Devon , at Cregmore, 6:30pm Round 6;

Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 7:00pm Round 14;

Mervue Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Mervue, 7:00pm Round 14;

U18 Championship Boys:

Oughterard v Renmore , at New Village, 7:00pm Round 7;

Kinvara Utd v Athenry , at Kinvara, 7:00pm ;

Cois Fharraige v Renmore , at Carraroe Astro, 7:00pm Round 9;

U16 Boys Premier:

Athenry v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 2;

U15 Boys Premier:

Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon , at Headford, 7:30pm Round 13;

U15 Boys Championship:

Tuam Celtic v Colga , at Tuam, 7:00pm Round 13;

U14 Division 3 Boys:

Renmore v East Galway Utd , at Renmore, 7:00pm ;

U14 Premier/Championship Cup:

Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 6:30pm Round 1;

U13 Division 5 Cup:

Athenry C v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Athenry, 6:30pm Q/F;

St Patricks v Salthill Devon C, at Caherlistrane, 6:30pm Q/F;

U12 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Kiltullagh v Colga , at TBC, 6:30pm ;

Ballinasloe Town v Craughwell United , at TBC, 6:30pm ;

U12 Division 5 and 6 Cup:

Corrib Celtic Red v Bearna Na Forbacha Red, at TBC, 6:30pm ;

Tuesday 25th April 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

St Bernards v Athenry , at Abbeyknockmoy, 7:00pm ;

West Utd v Colga , at South Park, 7:00pm Round 13;

Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 7:00pm Round 14;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

Corofin Utd v St Patricks , at Corofin, 7:00pm Round 4;

Michael Byrne Cup:

Dynamo Blues v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 7:00pm Round 1;

GFA U17 Girls Premier:

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 3;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Corrib Celtic B v Kiltullagh B, at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Round 1;

East Galway Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Kiltormer, 6:30pm Round 3;

GFA U16 Girls:

Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Round 7;

Colga v Kilshanvey Utd , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Round 5;

GFA U15 Girls Premier:

St Bernards v Mervue Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:45pm Round 8;

U14 Division 3 Boys:

Galway Bohs v Loughrea B, at Shantalla, 6:45pm Round 10;

U14 Premier/Championship Cup:

Tuam Celtic v Athenry , at Tuam, 6:30pm Round 1;

GFA U13 Girls Championship:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Knocknacarra B, at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 11;

U12 Boys Premier – Blue:

Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Oranmore, 7:00pm Round 1;

Knocknacarra v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Round 6;

U12 Boys Championship – Green:

Loughrea v Cregmore/Claregalway Green, at Cregmore, 7:00pm Note Venue ;

U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:

Gort Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Gort, 7:00pm Round 2;

Tuam Celtic Purple v Colemanstown Utd , at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Note Venue;

U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:

Bearna Na Forbacha Red v Salthill Devon Red, at Furbo, 7:00pm Round 4;

U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:

Moyne Villa Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Headford, 7:30pm ;

GFA U12 Girls Premier:

Colga v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;

BU11 Boys Saturn League:

Craughwell United Craughwell Celtic BU11 v Maree/Oranmore Maree/Oranmore Town BU11, at Craughwell, 7:00pm ;

Galway Bohs Galway Bohemians Athletic BU11 v Knocknacarra Knocknacarra Town BU11, at Millers Lane, 7:00pm ;

BU11 Boys Mars League:

Kiltullagh Kiltullagh Athletic BU11 v Corrib Celtic Corrib Celtic Rovers BU11, at Kiltullagh, 7:00pm ;

Loughrea Loughrea Albion BU11 v Renmore Renmore Albion BU11, at Loughrea, 7:00pm ;

BU11 Boys Neptune League:

Ballinasloe Town Ballinsloe Albion BU11 v Merlin Woods Sports Club Merlin Woods Celtic BU11, at Ballinasloe, 7:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha Bearna Furbo Rangers BU11 v Cregmore/Claregalway Cregmore/Claregalway Rangers BU11, at Furbo, 7:00pm ;

Wednesday 26th April 2023

O35s Non-Junior Division 2:

Kinvara Utd Town v Corofin Utd , at Kinvara, 6:30pm ;

Loughrea Rovers v Moyne Villa Athletic, at Loughrea, 6:30pm ;

Corrib Celtic City v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Corrib Rangers v Knocknacarra , at Cappagh Park, 7:00pm Note Venue;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v University of Galway , at Dangan, 7:00pm Note Venue;

Michael Byrne Cup:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Athenry , at TBC, <> ;

U21 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 8:00pm Round 3;

U18 Championship Boys:

Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Round 3;

U15 Boys Premier:

Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 11;

U15 Boys Division 3:

Corrib Celtic B v Oughterard B, at New Village, 7:00pm Note Venue;

West Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Oranmore, 7:00pm Note Venue;

U15 Boys Division 4:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Knocknacarra C, at Furbo, 6:30pm Round 4;

Tuam Celtic B v Salthill Devon C, at Tuam, 7:00pm Round 1;

U15 Premier/Championship Cup:

Mervue Utd v Tuam Celtic , at TBC, 6:30pm ;

U14 Boys Premier:

Ballinasloe Town v Colga , at Ballinasloe, 7:30pm Round 2;

U14 Boys Championship:

Kinvara Utd v Oughterard , at Kinvara, 7:00pm Round 13;

Moyne Villa v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 13;

U14 Division 1 Boys:

Craughwell United v Corofin Utd , at Craughwell, 7:00pm Request;

U13 Boys Division 1:

Colemanstown Utd v Loughrea , at Colemanstown, 7:00pm Round 8;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v St Bernards , at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:00pm Round 9;

Renmore v Mervue Utd B, at Renmore, 7:00pm Round 9;

U13 Boys Division 2:

Gort Utd v Ramblers , at Maree Astro, 6:30pm Round 7;

U13 Boys Division 5:

Maree/Oranmore C v Kiltullagh B, at Oranmore, 7:00pm ;

Salthill Devon C v St Bernards B, at Drom, 7:00pm ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club B v Tuam Celtic C, at Merlin Woods City Park, 7:00pm ;

Renmore B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Renmore, 7:00pm ;

St Patricks v Athenry C, at Caherlistrane, 7:00pm ;

U13 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Loughrea v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 7:15pm ;

U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:

Colga v Craughwell United , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm ;

Renmore v Kinvara Utd , at Renmore, 7:30pm Round 5;