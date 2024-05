Connacht 34 Dragons 27 – The Commentary

Connacht are back in contention for a top eight finish in the United Rugby Championship following a 34-27 win over The Dragons at Rodney Parade on Saturday evening.

The Connacht tries came from Seamus Hurley-Langton, Finlay Bealham, John Porch, Dave Heffernan and Dylan Tierney-Martin with JJ Hanrahan and Cathal Forde kicking the extras.

Here is the commentary again with Rob Murphy and William Davies.

