Senior Football Championship Match Reports – Round 1

The opening round of the Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship was played on the weekend of July 28th/29th 2023.

The results were as follows:

==

GROUP 2

Corofin 3-10 Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-6

Galway Bay FM’s John Morley reports

Oughterard 0-12 Caherlistrane 3-2 (11)

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports

Killannin 1-6 (9) Barna 0-9

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports

==

GROUP 1

St. James 0-8 Annaghdown 1-4 (7)

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports

Maigh Cuilinn 1-19 An Spidéal 0-6

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports

Milltown 0-11 Naomh Anna Leitir Móir 0-9

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports

==

GROUP 3

Mountbellew/Moylough 2-11 Claregalway 1-8

Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner reports

St. Michael’s 2-8 Dunmore MacHales 1-8

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports