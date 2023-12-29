Galway Bay FM

29 December 2023

~1 minutes read

OVER THE LINE Sports Team Christmas Special 2023

The Galway Bay FM sports team gathered together on Friday (29th December) for a special edition of ‘Over The Line.’

They reflected on 2023 as well as picking out their own personal highlights of the year.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly was host and was joined by Gerry Murphy, Mike Rafferty, Derek Rogers, Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan, Cyril Farrell, William Davies, Alan Deegan, George McDonagh, Tommy Devane, Kevin Dwyer, Diarmuid Blake, Padraic Cunningham, Ollie Turner and John Mulligan.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner took over as quizmaster to put his team through their paces and find out what they really knew about sport in 2023.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

