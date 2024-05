Galway United Women Make History At Eamon Deacy Park

Share story:

Galway United Women made history on Saturday evening when taking on DLR Waves at Eamon Deacy Park.

The Attendance of 2861 was the largest in the history of the Women’s National League.

Mike Rafferty Reports

After the game, Mike spoke to Galway United Manager Phil Trill

Mike also got the thoughts of United’s Aoibheann Costello