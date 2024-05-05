Galway Bay FM

5 May 2024

Galway wins Connacht Senior Football Final – Commentary and Reaction

Following one of the most dramatic finals in many years, Galway’s senior footballers won the Connacht Title for the third year in a row and the 50th in total on Sunday afternoon in Pearse Stadium.

It was a game that saw the lead switch many times and in the end it was a free from Dunmore MacHales Conor Gleeson that decided the win over Mayo by 0-16 to 0-15.

Here is Galway Bay FM’s coverage of the game with our commentary team of Tommy Devane and Barry Cullinane with comments from Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer.

Presented by John Mulligan

Kevin Dwyer with the Full Time Report

Following the game, Jonathan Higgins spoke to Damien Comer

Jonathan also spoke to the Man of the Hour Conor Gleeson

Finally, Jonathan got the thoughts of Galway manager Padraic Joyce

Galway: Connor Gleeson (0-2, 0-2f); Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitgerald, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, Liam Silke, John Daly; Paul Conroy, Cein Darcy; Seán Kelly, Kieran Molloy, Johnny Heaney (0-1); Robert Finnerty (0-8, 0-5f), Damien Comer (0-2), Cathal Sweeney.

Subs: John Maher for Molloy (21), Shane Walsh (0-3, 0-01f) for Sweeney (33), Matthew Tierney for Heaney (52), Séan Mulkerrin for Fitzgerald (65), Daniel O’Flaherty for Daly (70).

Mayo: Colm Reape; Sam Callinan, David McBrien, Rory Brickenden; Eoghan McLaughlin, Jack Coyne, Stephen Coen; Jack Carney, Matthew Ruane (0-3); Donnacha McHugh (0-1), Fergal Boland (0-1), Jordan Flynn (0-1); Tommy Conroy (0-2), Aidan O’Shea, Ryan O’Donoghue (0-6, 0-4f, 0-1m).

Subs: Diarmuid O’Connor for Boalnd (45), Cillian O’Connor (0-1) for O’Shea (54), Enda Hession for Flynn (58), Conor Loftus for Coyne (65), Bob Tuohy for Carney (70).

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

