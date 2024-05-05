5 May 2024
~1 minutes read
Maree/Oranmore book place in Connacht FA Cup Final
Maree/Oranmore defeated Colga 2-0 to book their place in the Connacht FA Cup final for the first time in their history on Sunday afternoon.
They will face Castlebar Celtic in the final after Celtic beat Salthill Devon 1-0 in the other semi-final.
Meanwhile, Moyne Villa’s 3-2 win over Ballinagare/Manor sees them through to the Connacht FA Shield Final where they will face Westport United.
Mike Rafferty looks at those games
Mike also got the thoughts of Maree/Oranmore Manager Brendan O’Connor
Connacht FA Shield Semi-Finals
Moyne Villa FC 3-2 Ballinagare Manor FC
Cloonfad Utd 1-2 Westport Utd
Connacht FA Cup Semi-Finals
Colga FC 0-2 Maree/Oranmore A
Castlebar Celtic A 1-0 Salthill Devon FC