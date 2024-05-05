Maree/Oranmore book place in Connacht FA Cup Final

Maree/Oranmore defeated Colga 2-0 to book their place in the Connacht FA Cup final for the first time in their history on Sunday afternoon.

They will face Castlebar Celtic in the final after Celtic beat Salthill Devon 1-0 in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, Moyne Villa’s 3-2 win over Ballinagare/Manor sees them through to the Connacht FA Shield Final where they will face Westport United.

Mike Rafferty looks at those games

Mike also got the thoughts of Maree/Oranmore Manager Brendan O’Connor

Connacht FA Shield Semi-Finals

Moyne Villa FC 3-2 Ballinagare Manor FC

Cloonfad Utd 1-2 Westport Utd

Connacht FA Cup Semi-Finals

Colga FC 0-2 Maree/Oranmore A

Castlebar Celtic A 1-0 Salthill Devon FC