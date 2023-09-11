Mary Healy to return from retirement to play for the Barbarians

Former Galwegians and Ireland Scrum Half Mary Healy has been called to come out of retirement and feature for the most famous club team in Rugby The Barbarians when they face Munster in Thomond Park on Saturday the 30th of September at 2pm.

Mary had a long and distinguished career with Connacht first playing for the province in 2013 and went on to win 32 caps with the province.

She also won 14 international caps with Ireland.

Following her retirement, Mary was appointed as Director of Women’s Rugby with Galwegians, a club she served with great honour on the field.

She has also been part of Galway Bay FM’s coverage of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincials in 2023.

John Mulligan caught up with his old friend on Sunday Morning and spoke to her about her call up to the Barbarians Squad.