LGFA: Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Senior Championship Preview with Fiona Wynne & Maghnus Breathnach)

Six weeks on from their Connacht Final defeat to Mayo, Galway return to competitive action this Saturday (17th June) when they host Cork in the TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship.

It’s their first championship clash since the infamous 2020 semi-final when after a late switch in time and venue, Galway went down 2-17 to 0-13 to the Rebelettes.

However, Galway did defeat Cork 1-15 to 4-4 in this year’s league but form has changed since, with the Tribeswomen losing the National League and Connacht deciders, while the red and white took Munster honours undefeated.

Leading up to the game, Galway joint managers Fiona Wynne and Maghnus Breathnach have been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 7.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.