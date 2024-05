Galway League U19 Women Qualify for FAI Inter-League Final – The Manager’s Reaction

The Galway League’s Under 19 Women’s team booked their place in their third FAI Inter-League Final in a row with a stunning 2-1 win over the Eastern Ladies League on Sunday at Eamon Deacy Park.

A wonder goal from Daisy O’Connell opened the scoring with the winner coming from Leah Moran.

Manager Kevin O’Neill gave his reaction to John Mulligan after the game