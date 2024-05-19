Galway Bay FM

19 May 2024

Salthill Devon crowned Premier Division Champions – The Manager’s Reaction

Salthill Devon picked up their third Western Hygiene Supplies Premier Division Title in a row on Sunday afternoon following their final game of the season at home to Athenry.

After the game, Manager Emlyn Long gave his reaction to Mike Rafferty.

