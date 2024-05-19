Salthill Devon crowned Premier Division Champions – The Manager’s Reaction

19 May 2024
~1 minutes read
19 May 2024
~1 minutes read
It was not to be for the Galway U16 Camogie team who were edged out by Kilkenny in a pulsating all-Ireland Championship game on Sunday afternoon in Duggan...
The Galway Minor Hurlers were beaten in the Leinster Semi-Final by Kilkenny at O’Connor Park in Tullamore. The game was a close affair until near th...
John Mulligan and David Snow were joined by legendary Broadcaster Tommy Smyth as they looked back at the Preakness Stakes, the latest in the NHL and NBA a...
Darragh Canning of P1 Predict joined John to talk about the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the success of the Irish drivers in the F1 Feeder Series and a VERY...