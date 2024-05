Galway U16 Camogie team edged out by Kilkenny in Championship – Report and Reaction

It was not to be for the Galway U16 Camogie team who were edged out by Kilkenny in a pulsating all-Ireland Championship game on Sunday afternoon in Duggan Park.

Galway trailed by a point with the game going into injury time only for Kilkenny to get a goal to seal the win.

The Full Time Report from Darren Kelly

After the game, Darren spoke to Galway Manager Sharon Glynn