16 October 2023

LGFA confirms Master Fixtures Plan for 2024  

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed its Master Fixtures plan for 2024.

The plan was ratified at a Central Council meeting, held on Tuesday, October 10.

The 2024 Lidl National Leagues will commence on Sunday, January 14, with the opening round in Division 4.

A week later, on Sunday January 21, the opening rounds in Divisions 1-3 will be played, along with Round 2 in Division 4.

The 2024 Lidl National League Finals in Divisions 3 and 4 will be played on Saturday, April 6, with the Divisions 1 and 2 Finals scheduled for Croke Park on Sunday, April 7.

Looking further ahead, the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will get underway on Sunday, June 2, with the opening games in the Junior and Intermediate Championships.

The TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship is due to get underway on Saturday June 8, with the Senior Championship semi-finals fixed for Saturday, July 20.

The 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will conclude at Croke Park on Sunday, August 4, with all three Finals (Junior, Intermediate and Senior) fixed for Croke Park.

The full Master Fixtures plan is available to view at: https://bit.ly/3rWmngP

Arrangements for the 2024 All-Ireland U16 Championships will be confirmed in due course.

