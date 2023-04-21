HURLING: Galway Senior Team Announced To Take On Wexford

The Galway senior hurling team to play Wexford in the Leinster championship on Saturday (22nd April) has been named.

Gearoid McInerney has been selected at full back with team captain Daithi Burke at centre back where he is flanked by the experienced duo of Padraig Mannion and Joseph Cooney.

Also in defence, T.J.Brennan starts a championship game for the first time. Thomas Monaghan and Ronan Glennon make up the midfield pairing while Conor Cooney is at centre forward and he will be making his 50th championship appearance for Galway, in a sector where Kevin Cooney makes his first championship start, after three substitute appearances last year.

Conor Whelan is named at corner forward. Both Fintan Burke and Cathal Mannion have recovered from injury to take their places on the bench.

The game, at Pearse Stadium, throws in at 4.30pm on Saturday and it is live on Galway Bay Fm.

The team in full is: