Galway Bay FM

10 November 2023

~1 minutes read

George McDonagh’s Greyhound Selections

Friday Selections – 10th November 2023

RACE 1 AG RASAIOCHT LE CHEILE A7 525 19:50=TRAP 3 CROAGHILL MINNIE
RACE 2 STEPHEN MOLLOY MEMORIAL A2 525 ROUND 1 HEAT 1 20:05=TRAP 1 FORTUNE SYDNEY
RACE 3 STEPHEN MOLLOY MEMORIAL A2 525 ROUND 1 HEAT 2 20:20=TRAP 3 BRICKHILL BUSTER
RACE 4 STEPHEN MOLLOY MEMORIAL A2 525 ROUND 1 HEAT 3 20:35=TRAP 1 DYNAMIC JOSIE
RACE 5 STEPHEN MOLLOY MEMORIAL A2 525 ROUND 1 HEAT 4 20:50=TRAP 6 CROAGHILL SKY
RACE 6 THE 2023 FONEZ GALWAY OAKS 525 ROUND 1 HEAT 1 21:05=TRAP 4 DROOPYS MANDOLIN
RACE 7 THE 2023 FONEZ GALWAY OAKS 525 ROUND 1 HEAT 2 21:20=TRAP 5 SINGALONG DOLLY
RACE 8 THE 2023 FONEZ GALWAY OAKS 525 ROUND 1 HEAT 3 21:35=TRAP 2 QUIVERS MAGIC (NAP)
RACE 9 THE 2023 FONEZ GALWAY OAKS 525 ROUND 1 HEAT 4 21:50=TRAP 6 GLENGAR MARTINA
RACE 10 GO GREYHOUND RACING A4 525 22:05=TRAP 3 KILBRENNAN CLAAN
==
Saturday Selections – 11th November 2023
RACE 1 GALWAY STONE NOVICE 350 19:50=TRAP 5 BURNPARK JATEE
RACE 2 LITTLE FLOWER NURSING HOME, LABANE A4 525 20:05=TRAP 2 NANNYS STAR
RACE 3 CHARLOTTE MURPHY ENGINEERING A7 525 20:20=TRAP 2 LISSATOUK SUZY
RACE 4 GIBLIN TRUCK BODIES S3 350 20:35=TRAP 3 FIVE ALLEY DIN
RACE 5 ARD PRECSION A4 525 20:50=TRAP 3 DONIES WOOD
RACE 6 TREASURE ISLAND & JOHN QUINN FRUIT AND VEG A6 525 21:05=TRAP 4 MILLROSE BRANDY
RACE 7 SPRAOI & CAIRDE CRECHES S1 350 21:20=TRAP 4 BALLYEA BUCK
RACE 8 ADRIAN QUINN CARS A5 525 21:35=TRAP 2 DERRA BEAR (NAP)
RACE 9 SHANE QUINN & ENFANT EDUCARE A1 525 21:50=TRAP 4 LISSATOUK GENA
RACE 10 O’NEILL O’MALLEY ARCHITECTURE A3 525 22:05=TRAP 1 CLONEYOGAN SYDNY

