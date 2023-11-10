10 November 2023
~1 minutes read
George McDonagh’s Greyhound Selections
Friday Selections – 10th November 2023
Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has made eight changes from the team that beat Ulster for tomorrow’s (Saturday, 11th November) United Rugby Championshi...
Galway United’s Heather Loomes has been included in the Republic of Ireland under-16 squad for two friendlies in Scotland next week (November 14th-16th)...
After winning two trophies and achieving promotion back to intermediate football, Menlough turn their attention to the Connacht junior championship this S...
Connacht Rugby and Corrib Oil are delighted to announce an extension of our partnership, as the Official Fuel Partner of Connacht Rugby. The partnership, ...