10 May 2024

LIVE STREAM: Galway United v Sligo Rovers

Join us for the live online stream of the Airtricity League Premier Division Galway United v Sligo Rovers. The action kicks off at 7.45 pm Eamon Deacy Park. Don’t miss exclusive pre-match build-up and commentary with our sports team Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers.

 

