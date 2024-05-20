Over The Line – The Tommy Joe Gilmore Interview

20 May 2024
FBD Insurance Under 13 Division 1 Tuam Stars 0-11 Oranmore-Maree 1-6 Annaghdown 1-11 Corofin 1-7 Loughrea Gaelic Football 4-4 Claregalway 2-8 Salthill-Kno...
3 Dental Division 1 Football League Tuam Stars 0-9 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-8 3 Dental Division 2 Football League Salthill-Knocknacarra 3-10 An Cheathru Rua...
Jane Joyce was a popular local winner as she won the Connacht Junior championship title after she registered a two-shot win over fellow Gort golfer Shauna...
The Galway League’s Under 19 Women’s team booked their place in their third FAI Inter-League Final in a row with a stunning 2-1 win over the E...