20 May 2024

Over The Line – The Tommy Joe Gilmore Interview

Galway and Cortoon Shamrocks football legend Tommy Joe Gilmore joined George McDonagh in the studio to look back on his life and career, which included three appearances in All-Ireland finals in the early 1970’s.

Galway GAA Results

FBD Insurance Under 13 Division 1 Tuam Stars 0-11 Oranmore-Maree 1-6 Annaghdown 1-11 Corofin 1-7 Loughrea Gaelic Football 4-4 Claregalway 2-8 Salthill-Kno...

Weekend Galway GAA Club Results

3 Dental Division 1 Football League Tuam Stars 0-9 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-8 3 Dental Division 2 Football League Salthill-Knocknacarra 3-10 An Cheathru Rua...

Success for Gort's Jane Joyce at Connacht Championships in Athenry

Jane Joyce was a popular local winner as she won the Connacht Junior championship title after she registered a two-shot win over fellow Gort golfer Shauna...

Galway League U19 Women Qualify for FAI Inter-League Final - The Manager's Reaction

The Galway League’s Under 19 Women’s team booked their place in their third FAI Inter-League Final in a row with a stunning 2-1 win over the E...