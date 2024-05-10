The Camogie Association Launches 2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships as They Celebrate 120 Years of the Game

The Camogie Association and Glen Dimplex today launched the 2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships, which will commence the weekend of 25th/26th May 2024.

Cork will defend their senior title in a group involving 2021 champions Galway, as well as Clare, Down, Dublin and Wexford. A hat-trick of goals from Amy O’Connor in less than two minutes at the start of the second half of last year’s All Ireland Senior Final assured Cork of a 29th Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior title in front of a record attendance of 30,191. The other senior group will see 2023 runners-up Waterford, 2024 Very League Division 1A champions Tipperary, the newly promoted Derry, Limerick, Antrim and Kilkenny do battle.

In Group 1 of the Glen Dimplex Intermediate Championship, Clare will look to impress in the group after their promotion from the Premier Junior grade in 2023. They will face last year’s quarter finalists Wexford and Cork and the 2022 Intermediate champions Galway. Group two will see the 2023 finalists Meath meet beaten 2023 semi-finalists Kilkenny and 2022 Premier Junior winners Antrim. The group is completed with counties Carlow, Kildare, Kerry and Dublin.

In the Glen Dimplex Premier Junior Championship, Group one comprises of Tipperary, Armagh, Tyrone, Down and Wicklow. Tipperary and Armagh both came close to Championship success in 2023 and will be looking to build on their campaigns this year. Wicklow will enter the competition with a new-found confidence after their Nancy Murray Cup success in 2023. Group two sees Laois, Roscommon, Cavan, Louth, Mayo and Limerick compete for Premier Junior success.

The Championships will culminate in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior, Intermediate and Senior Finals at Croke Park on Sunday 11th August 2024 and will see teams compete for the Seaghan O’Duffy Cup (Senior), Jack McGrath Cup (Intermediate) and Kathleen Mills Cup (Premier Junior).

The Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior and Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals will take place on Saturday 27th July, with the Premier Junior Semi-Finals taking place the weekend before on Saturday 20th July.

The Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Quarter-Finals will take place in Croke Park, ahead of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Finals on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th July 2024. The Glen Dimplex Premier Junior All-Ireland Quarter-Finals will take place on the same weekend of the 6th and 7th July, while the Glen Dimplex Intermediate All-Ireland Quarter-Finals will take place the weekend following this on Saturday 13th July 2024.

Delia Reilly, Executive Operations Manager at Glen Dimplex said: “On the 120th anniversary of The Camogie Association, everyone at Glen Dimplex is once again immensely proud to sponsor the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships.

We are excited to see this year’s displays of exhilaration, passion and skill in our national sport and play a part in supporting the growth and development of female sport in Irish communities.

As an Irish founded business that is 50 years old, Glen Dimplex is thrilled to promote our culture and celebrate the players, managers, volunteers and supporters involved as they embark on their journey in the Championships and wish every team taking part the best of luck this summer.

Speaking at today’s launch, Uachtarán/President of the Camogie Association, Brian Molloy, said: “We are delighted to launch the 2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships today at Croke Park as we celebrate 120 years of The Camogie Association.

As we strive to raise attendances at camogie fixtures by 20% by 2026, I encourage as many sports fans as possible to come out and support our camogie players this summer. This is a Championship that will not disappoint. I want to wish our Premier Junior, Intermediate and Senior teams the very best of luck throughout the season.

I also want to thank our sponsors Glen Dimplex for their support in growing the game across Ireland. It is imperative that we continue to promote our game across the country.”

Camogie players in attendance for the launch:

Cork: Molly Lynch

Galway: Roisin Black

Tipperary: Caoimhe Maher

Waterford: Keeley Corbett Barry

Offaly: Clodagh Leahy

Westmeath: Muireann Scally

Armagh: Leanne Donnelly

Mayo: Grainne Delaney

RTÉ Coverage

RTÉ has reaffirmed its commitment to Camogie coverage with a new multi-year deal. As a result, the 2024 Glen Dimplex All Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior finals will be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on Sunday 11th August.

Tickets for all games will be available from camogie.ie

Information about all fixtures, including times, dates, and venues will be available at https://camogie.ie/fixtures-results/

As in previous years, six teams will qualify for the knockout stages of the Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championships, three from each group. The two group winners will advance directly to the semi-finals. The second and third placed teams in each group will advance to the quarter finals.

The quarter final pairings will be as follows; 2nd place team in group 1 will play 3rd place team in group 2, 3rd place team in group 1 will play 2nd place team in group 2. The Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Quarter finals will be held across Saturday and Sunday 6 & 7th July in Croke Park as double headers with the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals.

The semi-final pairings will be decided by a draw, with the group winners in one bowl and the quarter final winners in the 2nd bowl. The Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Semi-finals will be held on Saturday the 27th July in UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Championship

Group 1: Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Derry, Antrim, Kilkenny

Group 2: Cork, Galway, Down, Wexford, Clare, Dublin

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

Group 1: Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Galway, Cork, Clare

Group 2: Meath, Kilkenny, Carlow, Kildare, Kerry, Dublin, Antrim

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship

Group 1: Tipperary, Armagh, Tyrone, Down, Wicklow

Group 2: Laois, Roscommon, Cavan, Louth, Mayo, Limerick