Munster vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship Preview with Cullie Tucker and William Davies)

Share story:

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has made three changes for their BKT United Rugby Championship trip to Munster on Saturday (11th May 2024)

Peter Dooley, Paul Boyle and captain Jack Carty start.

Two victories over Dragons and Zebre have pushed Connacht back up to sixth place on 44 points, nine behind third placed Munster.

Jack Aungier’s try on New Years Day was instrumental in Connacht winning 22-9 at Dexcom Stadium this season. But Munster are reigning United Rugby Championship title holders and beat Connacht 24-17 at home in November 2022.

For Galway Bay FM’s full match preview, William Davies is joined by Connacht forwards coach Cullie Tucker.

Kick-off at Thomond Park tomorrow is 5.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Our Connacht rugby coverage is brought to you by ….