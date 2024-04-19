Galway Bay FM

19 April 2024

Galway vs Sligo (Connacht Senior Football Semi-Final ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Ollie Turner)

Galway continue their three-in-a-row Connacht senior championship ambitions on Saturday (20th April 2024) when they travel to take on Sligo.

It’s a repeat of last year’s decider when Matthew Tierney struck 2-7 in a 2-20 to 0-12 victory for the Tribesmen.

The Yeats County have never reached back-to-back deciders and must get a result to qualify for the Sam Maguire round-robin series.

Shane Walsh has returned to the Galway team while Jack McCabe makes his first championship start.  Damien Comer is also in the matchday 26.

After the team was announced, Galway Bay FM Head of Sport Ollie Turner joined Darren Kelly on ‘Over The  Line.’

Throw-in at Markievicz Park on Saturday is 3.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

