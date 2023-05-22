Galway United March On Following 3-0 Win Away To Treaty United

Galway United remain ten points clear at the top of the First Division following their 3-0 win away to Treaty United on Friday Night.

With Waterford also winning, the gap remains as it was before Friday and United welcome Athlone Town to Eamon Deacy Park next Friday in a game that has proved tricky in the past.

Here is the Commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Rob Slevin.

Jonathan has the Full Time Report

After the game, Maurice Nugent spoke to the media

Galway United manager John Caulfield also gave his post match reaction

Treaty United: Shane Hallahan; Stephen Christopher, Darren Nwankwo, Andrew Spain, Marc Ludden; Martin Coughlan, Alec Byrne, Colin Conroy, Lee Devitt; Dean George, Enda Curran (capt). Subs: Conor Kelly for Coughlan (half time), Anto O’Donnell for Conroy (65 minutes), Willie Armshaw for Curran (68 minutes); Scott Kirkland for Byrne, Robbie Lynch for George (both 84 minutes).

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Conor O’Keeffe, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Regan Donelon; Conor McCormack; Ed McCarthy, David Hurley, Vincent Borden, Francely Lomboto; Robert Manley. Subs: Evan O’Connor for O’Keeffe (half time), Ibrahim Keita for Manley (66 minutes), Michael Walsh Rowe for Lomboto (84 minutes), Steven Healy for Borden, Michael McCullagh for McCarthy (both 89 minutes).

Referee: Chris Sheehan (Cork)