Glenamaddy Community School crowned All-Ireland champions

GLENAMADDY COMMUNITY SCHOOL were crowned FAI Schools Minor ‘B’ Girls National Cup Champions following their stunning victory over Midleton College in Fairview Rangers FC Wednesday. Two goals in either half was enough to see John Kennedy’s side claim the silverware with an empathic team performance. Their goal-scoring prowess continued as McGuire and O’Toole both netted braces in this victory with Midleton keeper Ellie O’Leary pulling off several saves late on to keep the Galway crew at bay. It brings to 17 the number of goals scored in their last 3 outings, conceding just once to Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair in the National semi-final, an outstanding record in this competition.

It was a frustrating afternoon for a determined Midleton College who lost Luisa Basso to injury during proceedings which was a major blow but Sorenson, Daly and O’Leary delivered fine performances for Colin Hynes’ side. No doubt they’ll be back in contention next season. Glenamaddy were attack-focused and the early pressure paid off as Ruby McGuire opened her account after 13 minutes with a superb finish to the bottom corner leaving O’Leary with no chance. Their tally was doubled on 22 minutes with McGuire combining with Ali O’TOOLE after McGuire’s initial shot was blocked by O’Leary, O’Toole was on hand to toe poke home from close range. It remained 2-0 at the break.

The next goal was crucial if Midleton were to come back into this encounter. However, Glenamaddy were on the front foot with Ruby McGuire snatching her second mid-way through that wrapped up the game for them. With six minutes remaining, Ali O’TOOLE converted for her second and Glenamaddy’s fourth, ensuring the icing on the cake for the Galway students. A brilliant performance from both sides as they battled for possession at every opportunity and craved out some fabulous chances in a highly entertaining conclusion to the Cup tie.

GLENAMADDY COMMUNITY SCHOOL | Katie Forde, Edie Kilmartin, Michelle Mulryan, Katie Conneely ©, Eibhin Collins, Aisling Kennedy, Ruby McGuire, Lauren Davis, Ali O’Toole, Beth O’Mahoney, Chloe Gordon

SUBS ROLL ON / OFF | Charlotte Collins, Alison McCrann, Hazel McGuire, Amy Boyle, Ava Madden Hussey, Jenny Maher, Katie Griffin, Lucy Curtin, Roisín Brennan

TEACHER | John Kennedy COACH | Gerry Davis

MIDLETON COLLEGE, CORK | Ellie O’Leary, Maggie O’Riordan, Cadhla Kearney, Rachel Sweetman, Willow Stuart, Luisa Basso, Andrea Di Maria, Gabi Payo, Pia Ortega, Molly Sorenson © Gemma Daly ©

SUBS ROLL ON / OFF | Aricia Foley, Cliona McCarthy, Rachel Roche, Julie McEnery, Niamh Conway, Ruby Keating, Scarlette Alan, Beth Long

TEACHERS | Colin Hynes, Marie O’Leary, Eoin Whyte COACH | Cian Forde

MATCH OFFICIAL | John McNamara (Limerick)